Usain Bolt pens loving message for girlfriend Kasi Bennett on her birthday

Usain Bolt wished her girlfriend, Kasi Bennett, on her birthday on July 7, 2025. The greatest track and field athlete and the Jamaican model began dating in 2013 and share three children, Olympia Lightning, Saint Leo, and Thunder Bolt.

Usain Bolt, the former track athlete whose legacy in the sporting realm remains unmatched, boasts eight Olympic and 11 World titles in his resume. He holds the world record in the 100m and 200m - accomplishments no one has surpassed yet. The Jamaican drew a line to his illustrious career in 2017, losing the gold to top rival and dear friend, Justin Gatlin, at the 2017 World Championships.

Following that, Usain Bolt remained connected to track and field through different roles and mainly invested his time in family. His long-time partner, Kasi Bennett, and three children often appear in his social media posts. Recently, he wished Bennett a birthday on July 7, 2025, sharing the latter's picture on his Instagram story with the song, 'Triumph'.

"Big up me g on her earth strong a love and love alone @kasi.b"

Bolt wishes her girlfriend on her birthday; Instagram - @usainbolt

The multiple world record holder also posted a picture of her in his X post, expressing love for her, writing:

"It’s your birthday all day everyday but today it’s up"

The couple has been together for more than a decade now, but hasn't officially gotten married. They welcomed their daughter in 2020 and twin sons in 2021.

Usain Bolt once shared his view of partnership with Kasi Bennett

Bolt at the 2025 Diamond League - Bislett Games - (Source: Getty)

Usain Bolt kept his relationship under wraps till the 2016 Rio Games. Years passed, and people grew more curious about their marriage, with some even editing rings onto Kasi Bennett's finger to spark engagement rumours. Sharing the anecdote of a situation like this, Bolt once said:

"I remember one time me and Kasi went on a trip, and someone edited a ring on her finger in a picture. From then on, people just assumed we were engaged. I think we were in Bora Bora, and people started talking about whether we were married, engaged, or on a honeymoon. But we were the only single people there.”

Bolt then shared how his relationship with Kasi has always been about understanding each other and not fitting into societal norms.

"Me and Kasi, we understand each other. People place too much importance on titles, but we’ve reached a stage where we’re not worried about all that. We talk, and we know at some point we are going to get married. People rush into marriage, but you should live with someone first, get to know them, and then get married." (The Fix Podcast)

Bolt won four Laureus World Sportsman of the Year awards and three BBC Overseas Sports Personality of the Year honors.

