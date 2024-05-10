Usain Bolt reacts to a Guyanese family's wholesome celebration to his 100m win at the Rio Olympics

Track legend Usain Bolt replied to a fan who shared a video of his Guyanese parents screaming at the top of their voices while watching Usain Bolt's 2016 Rio Olympics 100m winning lap. The sight of South Americans cheering him on warmed his heart.

Usain Bolt holds the world record in 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relays, which stands unbroken to this date. At the Rio Olympics 2016, the last Olympic stint of his career, Bolt achieved his final three golds, the first athlete to win three in three consecutive Olympiads. His path-breaking feat came to be known as "triple-triple".

In 2017, though he was stripped of the 2008 Beijing 4x100m gold for his teammate's doping violation, the essence of his impressive career graph still resonates, which was particularly relevant in a resurfaced video.

Fans remained glued to their seats during the 2016 Rio Olympics when Bolt blazed through the track in his respective 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relays. In one of the fan videos on X, Bolt reacted to a Guyanese family jumping with joy, sitting in front of the TV, and watching him claim the 100m win.

The fan wrote:

"this video from 2016 of my Guyanese parents watching Usain Bolt run the finals of the Olympics"

In response, Bolt shared the video with joined-hand emojis and a smiling face.

Bolt set the world record at the 2009 IAAF World Championships, running the 100m dash in 9.58s. However, his third-best 100m time of 9.69s was matched by two other athletes, Yohan Blake and Tyson Gay.

He clocked in 19.19s at the 2009 Berlin World Championships to set the 200m world record. The Jamaica 4x100m relay team set the world record at the 2012 London Olympics, which hasn't been broken in any competition yet.

Usain Bolt feels that his records will never be broken

Ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the one he was not a part of, the eight-time Olympic gold medalist confidently claimed that his world records will not have new owners any time soon.

In an Instagram live with Olympics.com in 2021, the 11-time World Champion said:

"I'm very confident. I'm not saying it's not going to happen. But I don't think the crop I'm watching; I don't think they're there at a level [to run times of] 9.58s or 19.19s. So, we'll see what happens.”

Several athletes like Yohan Blake and Noah Lyles have come close to Bolt's long-standing records.