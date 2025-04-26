Usain Bolt sends 3-word message to Steph Curry and Golden State Warriors ahead of playoffs clash

Sprinting legend Usain Bolt has shown his support for Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors ahead of their playoff match against the Houston Rockets. The Warriors are set to face the Rockets in Game 3 of the playoffs on Sunday, having won Game 1 95-85 and losing Game 2 with a score of 109-94.

Ad

Bolt, widely regarded as the greatest sprinter of all time, has publicly shown his support for the Golden State Warriors on previous occasions. Bolt had also shown affection for the Boston Celtics and Kevin Garnett in 2013, but is publicly known to be a Warriors fan.

In a post shared on Instagram by the Golden State Warriors, Bolt can be seen wearing a Steph Curry jersey and showing his support for the 37-year-old and the Warriors.

Ad

Trending

"WARRRRRRIORS is universal. @usainbolt 🤝 #DubNation,"

Ad

In the video, Bolt expressed his support for the team by saying:

"WARRRRRRIORS, let's go!"

Following his retirement, Usain Bolt has also tapped into other professional sports, even taking trials at pro soccer clubs.

Usain Bolt on his mindset that brought him success

Usain Bolt at the London 2012 Olympics - Source: Getty

Former sprinting sensation Usain Bolt revealed what drove him to success in an interview. Bolt has won a remarkable eight Olympic gold medals and set a world record time of 9.58 seconds in the 100m at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin.

Ad

In an interview on the High Performance podcast, Bolt revealed what drives him to success, including a little bit of backstory about his mindset at a young age. (8:44 onwards)

"I was 15 when I won the World Juniors. I was really young, I was really talented so I didn't have to work as hard, it was just talent. I was winning and winning and winning and I remember when I got to the professional level, and I felt like it was just going to be easy. Then I got onto the stage and I would go to meets and I would lose, and I was like, this is strange, this is new," said Bolt.

Ad

"When I started working with Coach Mills, he kind of sat me down and explained that, "Listen, everybody who's a professional has talent. So it's who works the hardest on their talent that will be the best, and that's when I kind of understood that you can't get to the top with just talent alone. You need work, you need sacrifice, you have to be dedicated and it took me time but I learned along the way and I got better over time."

Ad

Usain Bolt is now enjoying retirement and hopes to see the Golden State Warriors win against the Houston Rockets in their playoff match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Hi, I'm Harshvardhan and I have had a passion for sports writing from a very young age. I watch all sports but my favorites include football, cricket, and the NBA. I hope to contribute to sports journalism as much as I can and help readers get only the most reliable and accurate information! Know More