USWNT's Alex Morgan gushes over 5th grader's wholesome assignment about her

Former soccer legend Alex Morgan recently gushed over a primary school assignment done in her honor. The former Olympic champion shared an image of the assignment on her Instagram profile.

Ad

In her latest Instagram story, Morgan shared the image of a 5th grader's assignment about her. The young student described that Morgan's 'impact on the world' has been "tremendous."

Morgan dropped a two-word reaction on her Instagram story, writing,

"So sweet"

Screengrab image of Alex Morgan's latest Instagram story [Image Source : Alex Morgan's Instagram]

A couple of days ago, the former soccer player turned emotional about the fifth birthday of her daughter, Charlie Carrasco. In a heartfelt note, Morgan wrote on her Instagram profile,

Ad

Trending

"I blinked and my little girl is not so little anymore. confident & fearless & curious & sweet & sassy all in one and I wouldn't change a thing. Happy 5th baby girl."

After marrying former soccer player Servando Carrasco in 2014, Alexandra 'Alex' Morgan was blessed with Charlie in May 2020. When she announced her retirement from international soccer in 2024, Morgan also revealed that she was expecting a second child. The second child, a boy named Enzo, was born on March 30.

Ad

Alex Morgan gets candid about the postpartum after the birth of her second child

Alex Morgan talks about the postpartum phase after the birth of her second child [Image Source : Getty]

After an illustrious career in women's soccer that lasted 14 years, Alex Morgan was blessed with another child in March 2024. The former Olympic champion shared the photographs of her physical appearance postpartum.

Ad

Morgan mentioned in the caption of her Instagram post,

"A woman’s body is insane. Real talk. We carry a child for 9 months, push them out of our bodies (in my case 20hrs of labor, and 4hrs of pushing 🙃) then boom, here you go, back to reality—with barely any recovery time. Truly amazed by what women are capable of…from world championships to motherhood."

Ad

In another interview with the PEOPLE magazine, Morgan described how her life has changed post the birth of Enzo. In her words,

"Adjusting to life as a family of four has been a beautiful whirlwind! Watching Charlie step in the big sis role has been so special — we're soaking in every second."

Alex Morgan had made her international debut for the United States women's soccer team in 2010. In her 14 year long career, the 35-year-old soccer legend led the US women's team to two FIFA Women's World Cups, an Olympic gold medal at the London Olympics in 2012, and an Olympic bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Pandey Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.



He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.



He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.



Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.



When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language. Know More