Alex Morgan pens heartfelt note on daughter Charlie's fifth birthday

Alex Morgan penned a heartfelt note for her daughter, Charlie Carrasco, as she turned five on May 7, 2025. Morgan and her husband, fellow soccer player Servando Carrasco, welcomed their firstborn in 2020.

Morgan, who played as a striker for San Diego FC in the National Women's Soccer League, boasts a stellar soccer career. She co-captained the US women's team from 2018 to 2020 and 2023, and won the Olympic gold after contributing three goals, a team-high four assists, and ten points at the 2012 London Games.

The 35-year-old was also part of the title-winning teams at the 2015 and 2019 FIFA Women's World Cups. Having helped her teams to great successes, Morgan announced her retirement in September 2024 after missing a spot on the Paris Olympic roster.

Full-flegedly invested in her family of four, Morgan and her husband celebrated the fifth birthday of their first-born daughter, Charlie Carrasco, on May 7, 2025.

"I blinked and my little girl is not so little anymore. confident & fearless & curious & sweet & sassy all in one and I wouldn't change a thing. Happy 5th baby girl."

Morgan missed the NWSL Challenge Cup in 2020 and stayed locked in for a while due to the COVID-19 pandemic before returning to Orlando Pride in September. She made her National team comeback in November, building up to the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. She played all six matches in the quadrennial Games and anchored her team to the bronze medal podium.

Alex Morgan discussed post-partum after giving birth to her second child in 2025

Morgan at the Houston Astros v San Diego Padres

Alex Morgan and her husband welcomed their second-born son, Enzo, on March 30, 2025. Since then, the duties manifolded amid the former soccer player's struggles with postpartum. In an Instagram post, the Olympic gold medalist shared a picture of her bare belly and expressed amazement while discussing the wonders a woman's body can do.

"A woman’s body is insane. Real talk. We carry a child for 9 months, push them out of our bodies (in my case 20hrs of labor, and 4hrs of pushing 🙃) then boom, here you go, back to reality—with barely any recovery time. Truly amazed by what women are capable of…from world championships to motherhood."

In 2015, Time ranked Alex Morgan as the top-paid female soccer player in the US. She also joined Steph Catley and Christine Sinclair to become the first players (female) to feature on the 2015 FIFA video games' cover.

