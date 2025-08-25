USWNT's Trinity Rodman drops a one-word reaction to boyfriend Ben Shelton's impressive 1R victory at US Open 

USWNT player Trinity Rodman gushed over her boyfriend Ben Shelton's impressive victory at the ongoing US Open tournament. Ben Shelton won his first round at the men's singles event at the US Open with ease.

Ad

Rodman uploaded some bytes of Shelton's first-round match on her Instagram profile. The Olympic champion soccer player shared a glimpse of Shelton's match against Ignacio Buse from Peru on her Instagram story.

Rodman dropped a one-word reaction over the entire episode. She wrote,

"Insanity"

Screengrab of Trinity Rodman's Instagram story [Image Source : Trinity Rodman's Instagram]

For the unversed, the US Open is the fourth and the final Grand Slam tennis tournament held annually, the other three being the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon respectively. Ben Shelton's best performance at the US Open was when he reached the semifinals of the tournament in 2023. Shelton recently reached the semifinals of the Australian Open in 2025.

Ad

Trending

Trinity Rodman has been dating Ben Shelton since March 2025. The USWNT soccer player has previously cheered for Shelton on several occasions, including the Wimbledon tournament, where she turned up to cheer for him alongside his family.

When Trinity Rodman opened up about her relations with father Dennis Rodman

Trinity Rodman talks about her relation with Dennis Rodman [Image Source : Getty]

Trinity Rodman once talked about her relations with her estranged father, Dennis Rodman. Dennis Rodman is a former basketball player who had cemented his legacy as a prominent NBA stalwart.

Ad

Rodman wasn't impressed with the media talking about her father when she turned up to cheer for her boyfriend Ben Shelton during the Wimbledon tournament. The Olympic champion soccer player wrote on her Instagram story,

"For those who don't know... my name is TRINITY not Tiffany."

Rodman further added,

"Also, for Ben's matches he has his family there as his support system, which includes his dad... my dads not even in MY life no need to bring him up during HIS matches when I don't even want him talked about during mine. It's him and his loved ones' moment. Thank you."

Ad

Trinity Rodman had once spoken about how her father didn't really turn up when they needed him the most. In a conversation on the Call her Daddy podcast held in December 2024, the soccer player remarked,

“I think in terms of the dad situation — in terms of what I've filtered and what I've talked about — I feel like me and my brother have been very generous with the way that we've talked about it and very unselfish."

For the unversed, Trinity Rodman is the younger daughter of Dennis Rodman's third wife, Michelle Moyer. The couple had married each other in 2003, before filing for divorce the very next year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Pandey Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.



He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.



He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.



Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.



When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language. Know More