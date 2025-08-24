Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman adorably hypes up American as he gears up for US Open campaign, Nick Kyrgios also reacts

American tennis pro Ben Shelton is entering the US Open motivated to potentially win his first Grand Slam of his career. He is fresh off winning the ATP Masters title at the Canadian Open and has consistently improved in his performances over the season.

On Saturday, Shelton shared a behind-the-scenes practice snap on Instagram, sparking reactions from his girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, and Australian tennis pro Nick Kyrgios. The USWNT soccer star reposted the moment on her Instagram stories with the song "Bleed" by A Boogie Wit da Hoodie playing in the background.

Rodman's Instagram story

Rodman also left a sweet comment under Shelton's Instagram post, containing the above picture. She wrote:

"Ya 😢😍."

Fellow tennis star Nick Kyrgios also chimed in, dropping a cryptic comment:

"📞 ⬇️"

Comments section

Ben Shelton is scheduled to play against Ignacio Buse on Sunday at Arthur Ashe Stadium in his first-round match of the US Open. Shelton previously participated in the mixed doubles event with Taylor Townsend. The duo first defeated Holger Rune and Amanda Anisimova in the first round before crashing out against Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison in the quarterfinals.

Ben Shelton poised for breakthrough with favorable draw

Just before the US Open, Ben Shelton's ATP rankings have taken him to a career-high ranking of World No. 6 following his triumph at the Canadian Open. The American has delivered on big stages all year long, reaching the second week of every major he’s played so far in 2025.

Shelton is poised for a breakthrough in the 2025 US Open, thanks to a favorable draw in the 128-player field. He won't be matched up against a Top 100 opponent in the first two rounds.

A potential clash with No. 12 Casper Ruud could be in the waiting in later rounds and a possible quarterfinal showdown against Carlos Alcaraz. During his media availability at the 2025 US Open, Shelton spoke about being the new face of America alongside Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz, and Tommy Paul as contenders to break the drought of singles champions at Flushing Meadows since Andy Roddick last won it in 2003.

"I'd love to see it. (Frances Tiafoe) is always on a different level when he plays here. (Taylor) Fritz was in the finals. I think Tommy (Paul) always plays really well here, too," he said.

"This is the biggest tournament of the year for me," he told reporters on Friday. "I put a lot of work into being in a good place when I got here. Feeling confident about my game. Feel really good and prepared going into this tournament, so... Just excited to get out there, see what happens."

While oddsmakers have Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner as firm favorites, Ben Shelton is a long shot to win the title in New York.

