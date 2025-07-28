"Waited 9 and a half months for this"- Britany Anderson and husband & tennis coach Gianluca Marchiori celebrate arrival of baby

Britany Anderson has confirmed the birth of baby Zion with her husband Gianluca Marchiori. She announced that on her social media platform with a heartwarming post.

In June of this year, she shared with her fans and followers that she and her husband were beginning a new chapter, having recently gotten married and now starting their journey into parenthood. Anderson also addressed speculation about her retirement from track, confirming that she isn't stepping away and will return to competition next year.

This announcement of hers about beginning a new chapter drew reactions from Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Junelle Bromfield, Christopher Taylor and other athletes.

Recently, on her Instagram story, Britany Anderson posted about a heartwarming moment of her husband Gianluca Marchiori and newborn baby, captioning it:

“Waited 9 and a half months for this moment 🥹🩵🦋”

Screenshot of Anderson’s Instagram story. Credits - britanyanderson456

Britany Anderson was last seen in action in 2024 at the Italian Club Championships - Finale "A" Oro where she competed in her signature event 100m hurdles, placing first in Final 2 with a 13.10s run. Some of her notable accomplishments include being a 2022 World Championships silver medalist and reaching the final at the Tokyo Olympics.

Meanwhile, her husband Marchiori serves as the coach to 17-year-old Niels McDonald, a German tennis player.

Gianluca Marchiori pens heartfelt message for wife Britany Anderson after his student Niels McDonald wins 2025 French Open Junior

Britany Anderson at World Athletics Championships Oregon22 Source: Getty

Gianluca Marchiori shared a heartwarming note for his wife Britany Anderson after his student and tennis player Niels McDonald became the boys’ singles champion at the French Open. In the finals, McDonald defeated compatriot Max Schoenhaus by 6-7(5), 6-0, 6-3 in 1 hour and 40 mins to win at Roland Garros.

Following McDonald’s victory, Anderson wrote a touching message for the Jamaican track and field star on Instagram, adding:

“And finally to my wife, Britany, my rock. What can I say? You’re an Olympian and so much more. I’ve learned so much from your strength, faith, discipline, and heart. I’m blessed to call the love of my life my best friend. And soon, you’ll be the most incredible mother..Britany, you give me the strength every single day to go out there and give it my all. I love you deeply, and I’m beyond grateful to share this journey and our growing family with you.”

Screenshot of Niels McDonald’s heartfelt note. Credits - Instagram/ britanyanderson456

He expressed heartfelt gratitude for their journey together and prepared to enter a new chapter as they were set to welcome their child, Zion. He also shared his joy and anticipation at meeting their baby.

