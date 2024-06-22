WATCH: 16-year-old Quincy Wilson shatters the U-18 400M World Record at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials

Weeks after clocking his personal best in the 400m at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor, Quincy Wilson stunned the world yet again at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials 2024. The 16-year-old sophomore broke the U-18 400M World Record at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in the heats on Day 1.

The American sensation has been in his peak form since the indoor season of the Olympic year. After dominating the Indoor season, he put forward impressive performances in outdoor track meets, consistently clocking sub 46s in the 400m.

His incredible performance in the 400m at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor 2024, where he clocked his personal best, raised great anticipation among fans to witness the youngster compete among the senior athletes. He clocked 45.13s a week before the trials and won the race with a formidable lead at the New Balance Nationals.

Quincy Wilson stepped into his first-ever Olympic Trials in the second heat of the Men's 400m on Day 1 of the event. He dominated the line-up and finished first, clocking an impressive 44.66s, breaking the U-18 400M World Record.

Quincy Wilson began the race strongly and held on to the heavy lactate build-up towards the end of the race, as he inched closer to the finish line. Chris Bailey took the second place, clocking 44.86s and Justin Robinson finished third with a time of 45.15s.

Quincy Wilson opens up on clocking his personal best at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor and goals for the Olympic Trials

Quincy Wilson won the gold medal at the New Balance Outdoor nationals in the 400m and spoke about the Olympic Trials. In an interview with Citius Magazine, the youngster spoke about his dream of making it to the U.S. Olympic team and competing with the top American quarter milers at the Olympic Trials in Eugene.

"I'm feeling pretty good, not that much practice going into it, taking a lot of weeks off and time off. But it was overall a good race, just warming up," he said.

"Yeah, so I'm going to the Olympic trials, trying to make the USA team. But as a 16-year-old, I'm just blessed to be in this spot. I'm coming out here, and I'm racing with the big dogs now, so I had to put on my big boy boots," he added.

Quincy Wilson will compete in the Men's 400m semi-finals on June 23, continuing his quest for a spot in the U.S. Olympic team.