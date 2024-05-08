Sha'Carri Richardson recently appeared at the photography set of Beats by Dre to get some stunning shots for the Beats Solo 4 campaign. She was accompanied by Japanese tennis professional Noami Osaka and basketball prodigy, Angel Reese. After a successful look release, she shared some behind-the-scenes moments.

Sha'Carri Richardson achieved a double gold podium, which came from 100m and 4x100m relay at the 2023 World Athletics Championships. She made her entry at the Shanghai Diamond League and the Xiamen Diamond League in 2024 but couldn't secure gold. However, her style sense has always been on point.

Track and field stars are often spotted wearing headphones or buds while training since music helps improve focus and elevate mood. It also adds a stylish element to their attires. Beats by Dre, the electronics brand catering to the musical needs of athletes for a long, picked stylish icons for their newest brand campaign, Beats Solo 4.

Resorting to her X handle, Richardson released a BTS clip of the shoot. She captioned:

"A little BTS… xo. @naomiosaka x @Reese10Angel"

Expand Tweet

The girls balanced their goofy and classic selves perfectly. During touch-ups, they engaged in fun banters, but they remained poised while posing for the shots.

A former LSU and Maryland player, Angel Reese stands with the 2023 NCAA Champion and NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player titles, among others. She now plays for the Women's National Basketball Association and Chicago Sky after being named All-American and SEC Player of The Year. Apart from her sporting prowess, she is also known for her stunning fashion sense.

Richardson's fashion game has always been the strongest on the track, which culminated in her recent $20 million endorsement with Nike. Sha'Carri Richardson is also known for rocking long, dramatic, perfectly manicured nails, and fiery red or orange hair.

Sha'Carri Richardson was the face of the Nike Air Max Dn release campaign

Nike's Air Max released its next-generation Air Max Dn. On March 26, the latest shoes broke the internet with its four-tubed Nike air unit design. A member of the Nike family now, Richardson posed wearing a white pair of Air Max Dn, which the brand's Instagram page flaunted in a post, captioned:

"Are you ready for more? Take a closer look at Sha’Carri’s fit by swiping through. #AirMaxDn"

As the first look dropped, Ricardson's powerful personality and flying fiery hair took the internet by storm. The 23-year-old 100m specialist paired brown shorts with a white body-con top.

Sha'Carri Richardson will look to make her Olympic debut after failing to make it to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. A drug ban had ruled her out of the competition despite a stellar finish at the US Olympic trials. The 2024 US Track and Field Olympic trials will take place on June 21-30.