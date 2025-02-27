Watch: Bo Bassett delights fans in Iowa with heartwarming interaction during Spencer Lee Vs Masanosuke Ono

Bo Bassett was recently involved in a charming meet with fans during the FloWrestling Night In America. The night witnessed 13 matches, with top competitors from the United States, Japan, and Mexico vying against each other. The main event at the function was between Spencer Lee and Masanosuke Ono, held at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa on Wednesday, February 26, 2025.

The 2024 Senior and U20 World Champion Ono dominated the 59.5kg weight category after defeating Paris Olympic silver medalist and three-time age-group World champion Lee with VPO1 3-2. Bassett, who recently committed to Iowa State University was also present at the event.

He was seen engaging with the fans at the Xtream Arena. Many fans lined up in a long queue for photos and autographs. His heartwarming interaction with the supporters elevated his reputation as a fan favorite.

Watch the video of Bassett interacting with fans here:

Hailing from Pennsylvania, Bassett committed to Iowa, citing it as his favorite team, and expressed his desire to compete at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena. So far in his remarkable career, Bassett has achieved multiple feats, including winning the Under 17 World Championships title in 2021 in the 45kg freestyle category.

He was also a part of the national team during the 2021 Pan AM World ChampionCadet World. His achievements in the greco-roman wrestling category include being a team member of the 2021 USA Cadet National Champion and Pan Am World Championship. He has been a champion in wrestling events at the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association seven times.

Bo Bassett praises Spencer Lee for his unwavering passion for wrestling

Bo Bassett conveyed his admiration for Spencer Lee's dedication and success in wrestling. Lee's feat made him believe that he too could achieve greatness. Bassett adored Lee during an interview with Flo Wrestling.

"The definition of Spencer Lee in high school that dude was locked in, he did everything hard, he trained the right way, he lived the right way and it was a great role model for me and to see someone in my area from the same Club doing what he did I knew that it was possible and honestly I feel like he lit that spark inside of me I touched the world championship medal before I ever won one um and that was Spencer Lees and I never really forgot that," Bo Bassett said.

Spencer Lee secured a silver medal after his faceoff with Rei Higuchi in the 57 kg freestyle event at the Paris Olympics.

