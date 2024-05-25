WATCH: Fastest woman alive Elaine Thompson-Herah testing the 100m blocks ahead of the 2024 Prefontaine Classic

The five-time Olympic gold medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah, all set to run the 100m dash, tested the blocks before the final race rolled in. In contention with the 100m World champion Sha'Carri Richardson, Thompson-Herah promises an adrenaline-filled show at the Eugene Diamond League.

Elaine Thompson-Herah, 31, is the fastest woman alive in the 100m. As the female counterpart of track great Usain Bolt, she became the first woman after him to achieve golds in the 100m and 200m in two consecutive Olympiads, the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

After soaring to the 4x100m relay victory at the latter event, she became the third track athlete after Bolt and Florence Griffith Joyner to achieve the sprint treble, making her the most decorated woman sprinter after Flo-Jo.

At the 2021 Prefontaine Classic, she ran the 100m in her personal-best time of 10.54s, claiming the Diamond League and Jamaican record as the first woman to surpass the 40 km/h barrier. The following year, she defended her Prefontaine Classic 100m title to stop the clock at 10.79s. However, the same 10.79s earned her the bronze podium in the 2023 event.

It's now time for the three-time Diamond champion to win back her 100m gold spot at the 2024 Prefontaine Classic. In an X post by a user, the Olympian was spotted testing if the 100m blocks work well. Her confidence in the warm-up session offers a preview of what awaits in the final.

This 100m in Eugene will be Elaine Thompson-Herah's season opener. Interestingly, it will also be her arch-rival Sha'Carri Richardson's 100m season opener, fresh off her 200m gold attempts at the two previous Diamond League (Xiamen and Shanghai) stops.

"The key focus is always to stay healthy" - Elaine Thompson-Herah

Elaine Thompson-Herah had an injury-marred 2023 season, having missed out on the 2023 World Championships individual events in Budapest. In the wake of an Achilles injury, she faced serious challenges in her training and performance. Coming into 2024, she wants to stay fit and healthy and believes that wins and world records will fall in place accordingly, as told to CITIUS Mag in an exclusive interview.

"The key focus is always to stay healthy. I don't think it matters about the time. right now it matters about you get in each races and to stay fit and healthy and once I have that you know the times will come after but you know definitely the aim is always to try to break our world record, defend my title. But my focus right now is to just stay fit stay healthy take it race by race."

The Eugene Diamond, widely known as the Prefontaine Classic, will have the likes of World and Olympic champions going head-to-head just 61 days ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.