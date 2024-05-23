Elaine Thompson-Herah is all set to make a smashing debut in the Women's 100m event at the highly anticipated Prefontaine Classic 2024. The competition, also known as the Eugene Diamond League event, is set to take place on Saturday (May 25) at Hayward Field.

The 31-year-old suffered consecutive injuries last season which forced her to stay away from the track for the majority of the period. However, she has completely recovered and is set to run her first 100m race of the season on Saturday in Eugene.

The 2024 edition of the Prefontaine Classic will be a good training ground for the five-time Olympic gold medalist as she looks to defend her 100m and 200m Olympic titles in Paris.

The 31-year-old will face some prominent competitors in the tournament such as the 2024 World Indoor Championships gold medalist, Julien Alfred, and the three-time African Championships gold medalist, Marie-Josse Ta Lou Smith.

But the major showdown that is expected to catch the headlines is between Elaine Thompson-Herah and the reigning 100m world champion Sha'Carri Richardson. With both athletes looking to run their first 100m sprint of the season in Hayward Park, it is going to be an absolute thriller of a contest.

The excitement among fans has been wayward after hearing about the fastest woman on the planet- Thompson-Hera's inclusion in the Prefontaine Classic. They took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts regarding this news.

One of the fans wrote:

"It's about to get serious now"

Another fan referred to Thompson-Herrah's personal record in the 100m events which she registered in Eugene in 2021 and stated :

"Back to the track she ran 10.54"

"Oh, this is serious. This has gotten very serious" wrote another fan

Some of the other reactions of the fans include:

"FASTEST WOMAN ALIVEEE LEZZGOOO" wrote a fan

"The big dogs are rolling out now. Love this for my sis" commented another fan

"I’ve a sneaky suspicion she’ll be back to her best" stated another fan

Elaine Thompson-Herah has her eyes on the Paris Olympics 2024

Elaine Thomson-Herah is one of the most prominent female track and field athletes in the current generation. With five Olympic gold medals and a World Championships gold medal, the 31-year-old is at the top among some of the greatest sprinters in the world.

However, Elaine Thompson-Herah, currently 31, is still not done yet, as she is looking to strive for more in the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.

In a recent interview with Citius Mag, Elaine Thomspn-Herah opened up about her aspiration to recover from injury quickly to make it to the Paris Olympics, where she is looking to defend her 100m and 200m titles. She stated:

"The only time I ever feel pressure is if I have an injury. The pressure is trying to wonder how can I fix this injury fast to make it to the Olympics."

Besides the 100m and 200m, Elaine Thompson-Herah also won the 4x100m relay event alongside Shericka Jackson, Briana Williams, and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.