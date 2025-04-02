WATCH: Gable Steveson draws cheers from fans at 2025 NHSCA Nationals Meet & Greet event

Olympic gold medalist freestyle wrestler Gable Steveson recently attended the Meet and Greet event at the 2025 NHSCA Nationals. The prominent wrestler wrapped up his 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championship with a silver medal in the 285-pound category.

Gable Steveson is a four-time Big Ten Championship winner and has twice won the NCAA Division I Championships. He recently appeared at the 2025 NHSCA Wrestling High School Nationals Meet and Greet event, participating in autograph signing and pictures with the students. The crowd enthusiastically received the notable wrestler.

During his collegiate career, Gable Steveson represented the University of Minnesota. He is a two-time Dan Hodge Trophy winner and received five All-American honors. He also won four state titles and received the Junior Schalles Award for the best high school wrestler. He was also a recipient of the Junior Hodge Trophy.

In 2021, Stevenson participated in the Pan American Championships in Guatemala City, Guatemala, and won the gold medal in the 125 kg category. In the 2017 U20 World Championships in Tampere, Finland, the talented wrestler clinched the gold medal in the 120 kg category. He also has two gold medals from the U17 World Championships.

Gable Steveson positively reflects on his 2025 NCAA Championship loss

Gable Steveson at the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling Championship - Source: Getty

Steveson faced defeat at the hands of Oklahoma State Cowboys' Wyatt Hendrickson in the 2025 NCAA Championship Heavyweight title category. During his interview with ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show, he shared his optimistic perspective on his title loss. He added:

“Man, you know I'm not happy with the results that happened this past weekend but you know it's a blessing to go out there in front of the crowd and from the biggest stage, and and you know since since leaving in 2022 I've always wanted to go out there and give one last good push for the University of Minnesota and so that's what I try to do.” He shared [1:09 onwards]

He continued:

“I try to make things as big as possible and I love the show. I love going out there and feeling the jitters, having your heart race and having a great opponent across from you, and it's win or lose; the road doesn't end for me and I keep going forward.”

In the history of the Minnesota Golden Gophers wrestling program, Steveson is the only wrestler with five-time All-American honors. He is also the only wrestler to conclude NCAA Championships with top-three finishes four times during his collegiate career.

