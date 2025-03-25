Gable Steveson makes his feelings clear after performing in front of Donald Trump and Elon Musk at NCAA Champs

Gable Steveson expressed his thoughts on being able to put up a wrestling show in front of US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk at the 2025 NCAA Championships. Steveson, however, ended up on the losing side in the heavyweight finals Trump attended.

Steveson was excited to learn about Trump's presence for the final day and announced that he would showcase the best wrestling in front of the President. Speaking at the press conference ahead of the NCAA Championships, he said:

"Him showing up Saturday night, he’s coming to watch some of the best wrestling on earth, and we’re going to give that to him.”

The Olympic champion dominated the preliminary rounds on the way to the finals, where he faced Oklahoma State's Wyatt Hendrickson. Steveson was on pace to victory by the last half minute, leading 4-2, before Hendrickson scored a takedown in the dying seconds and won 5-4.

Nevertheless, Steveson expressed gratitude for wrestling in what has widely been termed the greatest upset in NCAA history.

"I get to go there in front of Trump, in front of Elon Musk and everybody else and go out there and showcase a great matchup. That's what we want and that's what wrestling needs...Win or lose, I've always been that showman and I've always wanted to show the crowd who I am and leave that lasting legacy of who is Gable to the casual viewer," he said on the Pat McAfee Show [8:40 onwards].

It was Steveson's first loss and takedown of the season, but he nevertheless finished as one of the greatest heavyweight wrestlers in history. He has two NCAA titles, four Big Ten titles, and two Dan Hodge trophies, the latter two being the most by a heavyweight wrestler.

Gable Steveson reveals what's next for him after the end of his collegiate career

Gable Steveson during the Carolina Panthers v Buffalo Bills - Source: Getty

Gable Steveson was on a two-year hiatus from college wrestling before this season, trying careers in WWE and NFL. However, he is now eyeing a career in a new sport: MMA.

“The sun always comes up the next day,” Gable Steveson said. “But what’s next for me is I’ve been boxing. I’ve been putting on the gloves, doing jiu jitsu classes, trying to get ready for an MMA career."

The Tokyo Olympics champion further added that he had received calls from NFL teams about his availability.

"Right after I stepped off the mats Saturday night, just a couple calls from a few new teams in the NFL, and just, the roads keep opening."

Steveson was part of the Buffalo Bills practice squad last year before being cut ahead of the regular season. However, he was considered a developmental prospect, and therefore, a return to either the Bills or any other NFL team could be on the cards.

