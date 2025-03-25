Gable Steveson makes feelings known on next career move after NCAA runner-up finish

American wrestler Gable Steveson recently made his feelings known about his plans for the future endeavors of his career. This comes after his defeat at the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships finals against Oklahoma State Cowboys' wrestler, Wyatt Hendrickson.

Steveson lost by 4-5 decision in the contest, thereby shattering his hopes to win the third NCAA title of his career. Just a few days later, Steveson caught up in an interview where he opened up about his aims for the upcoming stages of his career.

Steveson revealed that he has been doing boxing practice along with jujitsu classes as he looks to prepare himself for an MMA career. The 24-year-old also added that after his NCAA defeat last week at the Walls Fargo Center on Saturday, several NFL teams have also contacted him. He said (via ESPN, 2:16 onwards):

"The sun always comes up the next day you know that's a saying that everyone's talked about but what's next for me is I've been boxing and I would put on the gloves, doing jujitsu classes, trying to get ready for an MMA career. Right after I stepped off the mat on Saturday night, just a couple of calls from a few new teams in the NFL and just the roads keep opening and I'm just so happy that I can go out there and put on my best performance."

Gable Steveson had been seen in boxing practice sessions with the UFC Heavyweight Champion, Jon Jones, just a few months back. Additionally, he also served a stint with the NFL side Buffalo Bills for a short tenure but was excluded from the main roster last season.

Gable Steveson shares kind words for the Minnesota Gophers Wrestling program after NCAA defeat

Steveson on the 14th day of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (Image via: Getty Images)

Gable Steveson shared a heartfelt message for the Minnesota Golden Gophers wrestling program after his defeat to Wyatt Hendrickson at the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championship finals. Steveson had initially left the program in 2022 but came back as a graduate student taking advantage of the NCAA redshirt eligibility criteria.

In an Instagram post, Steveson expressed his thankfulness to the program and stated that he is happy to come back after 2022 and compete again for this final season. He wrote:

"First, Thank you @gopherwrestling! From a 18 year old kid to now 24 years old (Or 30 years old as some would say lol) When I left in 2022 there was always this itch to give y’all one last go around and I’m glad I could come back and give the University the light that it deserves."

In his post, Gable Steveson also thanked his fans for cheering him on even during the warmups and late night fights.

