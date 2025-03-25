2025 NFL Draft Rumors: Bengals bolster secondary with 6"1', 205-pound star from Georgia

The Cincinnati Bengals broke the bank this offseason to retain star wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase, who signed a four-year, $161 million contract with the franchise, and Tee Higgins, who was handed a four-year, $115 million extension.

With Joe Burrow and his five-year, $275 million already on their books, the Bengals are paying $124 million on average for their star-studded offensive trio.

With 44.4% of the $279.2 million cap limit tied to three players, the Bengals have no choice but to sign impactful veterans on team-friendly deals and ace the draft to address the holes on the roster.

One of their biggest needs is a safety after failing to re-sign Mike Hilton, who's still a free agent. However, they also cannot afford the best safeties still available in the market like Justin Simmons and Julian Blackmon.

However, The Athletic's Ben Standig believes they can address the issue in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft with the addition of 6-foot-1, 205-pound safety Malaki Starks.

In his latest mock draft, the analyst predicted the Bengals would pick the Georgia star with the Los Angeles Chargers' 22nd pick after trading their 17th for more late-round assets. He wrote:

"Trading down for more picks — the Bengals have six — helps the front office add more rookie contract talent to offset the significant spending for Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and possibly [Trey] Hendrickson.

"This selection must go for defense, whether the line or secondary. The safety position fell apart following Jessie Bates’ departure in 2023."

Malaki Starks stats: A beastly safety who would solve the Bengals' secondary issues

Malaki Starks spent three seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs and was a menacing presence in their secondary. He played 15 games in his freshman year and recorded two tackles for losses, two interceptions, seven pass deflections and 68 combined tackles, helping his alma mater repeat as national champions.

In his sophomore season, Starks established his status as one of the best safety prospects in his class. He registered three interceptions, 52 combined tackles and seven pass deflections in 14 games, and earned an All-American honor.

Last season, he showcased his physical development as well as his run-blocking and press coverage abilities, registering four tackles for losses in 14 games. He also picked off one pass and notched 77 tackles.

Starks is one of the only two safeties touted as a first-round pick alongside South Carolina Gamecocks' Nick Emmanwori. The Bengals would benefit from landing either one and would likely pick whoever is still available when they are on the clock.

