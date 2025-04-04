WATCH: Ilona Maher lifts Stephen Nedoroscik while visiting DWTS Live Tour as special guest

U.S. Olympians Ilona Maher and Stephen Nedoroscik shared a hilarious dance moment with Dancing With The Stars participants Ezra Soza and Chandler Kenny. Maher and Nedoroscik are currently headlining the 2025 DWTS tour.

While Nedoroscik has co-hosted the tour since it started in January, Maher recently joined after the end of her three-month stint with the Bristol Bears. She was paired with Alan Bersten on the show last year but he didn't feature in the dance video.

They did hilarious dance moves on the popular song, ‘Bid Bid Bom Bom’, with Maher lifting and carrying Nedoroscik on her back at one point. The video was shared by Sozo, who raved about their bond and wrote:

“We get along so well.”

Maher finished runner-up with Bersten during the Finale last season following a series of impressive performances, including perfect scorers. Nedoroscik was also in the Finale with his partner Rylee Arnold, and they went on to place fourth.

Maher and Nedoroscik earned the call-up for the show following a breakthrough campaign at the 2024 Paris Olympics. While the rugby player led the USA women's team to their first-ever bronze medal, Nedoroscik won two bronze medals, including a historic first for the US men’s gymnastics team since 2008.

“So cool” - Ilona Maher on competing against an Olympian on DWTS

Ilona Maher and Stephen Nedoroscik at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Source: Getty

While Ilona Maher’s rise to fame started on her Olympic debut in 2021, Stephen Nedoroscik was relatively less popular before the 2024 Paris Olympics. But a splendid performance under pressure at the team finals turned him into an overnight celebrity, earning him a place on DWTS as well.

“It’s so cool because we have such different experiences at the Olympics,” Ilona Maher told TV Insider of competing against a fellow Olympian on DWTS. “I was out there putting out on social media and he’s just such a specialist of what he does."

"That’s why I’d like to see if [his] personality’s going to come through through this and show him as well. I think people fell in love with this personality in such a quick moment. This would be really a great time for them to get to know him better too.”

While the pair’s journey to reality TV dancing was different, as highlighted by Maher, they shared similar goals: promoting their respective sports. Nedoroscik perhaps was more proactive on that part and not only dedicated his performances to the US Gymnastics team but also performed a fiery freestyle dance on the pommel horse in the finale.

