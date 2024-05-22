WATCH: Indianapolis Colts’ Lucas Oil Football Stadium transformed for the first time to host the U.S. Olympic Swimming Team Trials 2024

The 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Team Trials are all set to take place from June 15 to 23 at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. This will be the first time the stadium will be hosting a swimming event in the venue’s history.

Lucas Oil Stadium is known for being the home ground for the National Football League (NFL) team, Indianapolis Colts. The venue has also staged the Big Ten Football Championship Game and NFL Draft Combine among other top events.

The 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Team Trials, taking place in the stadium, will serve as the national championships in swimming for the swimmers who are aiming to secure their spots at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The national governing body for the sport, USA Swimming, took to its X (formerly Twitter) to share glimpses of the venue through a timelapse video with less than a month remaining for the trials. Watch the video here.

For the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Team Trials, organizers are setting up three pools - two 50-meter and one 25-meter - in the venue temporarily.

The primary 50-meter pool, featuring 10 lanes, will be situated on the south side, while two additional warm-up pools of 50-meter and 25-meter will be located on the north side of the venue, with each pool having a depth of 3 meters.

A look into USA swimmers’ performance in the U.S. Olympic Swimming Team Trials in 2020

Caeleb Dressel of the United States reacts after competing in the Men's 50m freestyle final during Day Eight of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at CHI Health Center on June 20, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

A total of 2,285 swimmers marked their participation at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Swimming Team Trials held at CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska. This was the fourth consecutive edition of the Swimming trials that was conducted in Omaha.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizers decided to hold the trials in two waves: Wave 1 (between June 4 and 7, 2021) and Wave 2 (between 13 and 20, 2021). Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel, Bobby Finke, and Ryan Murphy stood out with their performances at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials by winning multiple events.

After the conclusion of the trials, a 53-member team was chosen to represent the USA team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in both swimming and open water swimming disciplines.