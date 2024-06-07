Watch: Jordan Chiles' parents cheer on her while she executes a stunning floor routine at the Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships 2024

Jordan Chiles' parents were on the edge of their seats when their daughter completed the floor routine at the 2024 Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships. Gina and Timothy Chiles were spotted cheering on top of their voices when the gymnast performed, while a medley of Beyonce songs played in the background.

During her toddler days, Jordan Chiles was always cartwheeling down the aisle and walking on her hands. On seeing her gymnastic aptitude shine unlike other siblings, her parents signed her up for gymnastics. At age seven, she joined Naydenov Gymnastics in Vancouver, USA. Soon after, she started competing as a level four gymnast.

Gina and Timothy were present to watch Jordan Chiles in action at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19. They supported the Olympian from the audience, wearing red T-shirts reading 'Team Chick' on the chest and "Believe in the power of your dream" (a quote by Chiles) written on the back.

The US Gymnastics Championships was a build-up event for the 23-year-old as she gears up for another US Olympic Trials. Donning leotards inspired by pop icon Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour, Chiles executed a stunning floor maneuver on the final day.

Gracing the spectators' box were her parents, wearing T-shirts reading 'Jordan Chiles is that girl', in honor of one of her quotes. In an X post by the NBC Olympics & Paralympics, both Gina and Timothy were seen screaming 'Let's go' in joy as their daughter performed a double salto back tuck on the floor.

"Jordan Chiles' parents were all of us at the #XfinityChamps after her Beyonce-inspired floor routine," the caption read.

As Chiles' mother sat with her hand on her chest, signifying an increase in adrenaline rush, the commentator said,

"It is hard to watch as a parent"

“I’m That Girl” is my motto this year" - Jordan Chiles on her mindset going into the Paris Olympics

At the Tokyo Olympics, when the 23-year-old made her first team, the podiums were in her mind, and making the team held the most importance. But now, having seasoned herself as a gymnast winning podiums across the Olympics, World Championships, and Pan American Games, her only motto is to be her authentic self.

"I’m That Girl” is my motto this year. You’ll see the difference of what it was like when Jordan was trying to make a team and what it’s like for Jordan who knows that, no matter what happens, she’s still going to be Jordan Chiles. I think that’s going to be the coolest part because I think a lot of people will see and be like, “Oh, so this is what she was talking about." (via International Gymnast Media).

Chiles will compete at the US Olympic Team Trials in pursuit of making the second Olympic team.