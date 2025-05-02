WATCH: Katie Ledecky clinches stunning comeback victory over Summer McIntosh at Tyr Pro Swim Series

Katie Ledecky stunned everyone yet again with her performance at the TYR Pro Series meet held at Fort Lauderdale. The 28-year-old swimming sensation overcame her Canadian rival Summer McIntosh in an intense contest to win the 400m freestyle race.

A few days ago, Ledecky put forth an impressive performance during the women's 1500m freestyle race. During the event, she recorded her second-best performance; her best performance came in 2018 when she created a world record time of 15:20.48.

However, the 400m race at the current TYR meet was special. Summer McIntosh was leading all the way until the 300m mark. However, Ledecky zoomed ahead, overcoming McIntosh by 1.47 seconds to win the race with a timing of 3:56.81.

In a conversation with Peacock channel after the race, Ledecky mentioned,

“I don’t know if I ever thought I was going to be 3:56 again."

This is the first time Katie Ledecky has overcome Summer McIntosh since the 400m freestyle race at the Paris Olympics. McIntosh had won the silver medal, while Ledecky had to be content with a bronze medal. Ariarne Titmus of Australia had overcome both to win the gold medal, with a timing of 3 minutes, 57.49 seconds.

Katie Ledecky reveals her plans for the Los Angeles Olympics 2028

Katie Ledecky shares her plans for the Los Angeles Olympics 2028 [Image Source : Getty]

Katie Ledecky is one of the most decorated female swimmers of all time in the history of the sport. Will she make one more attempt at Olympic glory with the upcoming edition scheduled for Los Angeles in 2028?

The 28-year-old swimmer confirmed the same in an interview with NBC Olympics and Paralympics, ahead of the Paris Olympics. She stated,

"I definitely at this point am planning on going through (LA) 2028... whether I compete in one event, multiple events, a relay, whatever."

Katie Ledecky made a smashing debut at the quadrennial event held in London in 2012, when she won a gold medal on debut in the women's 800m freestyle event. Ledecky was barely 15 years old then.

Since then, the American swimmer has never looked back, winning a total of 9 Olympic gold medals, four silver medals and a bronze medal till date, including the four medals she won at the quadrennial event held last year in Paris. Ledecky has equalled the record of Larisa Latynina in terms of the most Olympic gold medals won by an individual female athlete till date.

