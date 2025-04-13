WATCH: Lexi Rodriguez, Kelsey Robinson and other LOVB stars pay tribute to their younger selves in heartwarming video

LOVB Omaha's Lexi Rodriguez and LOVB Atlanta's Kelsey Robinson shared a heartwarming message in a video revealing what they looked like in their childhood years. The stars were seen holding up pictures of their younger selves alongside other LOVB players. Rodriguez recently saw her team make the LOVB finals, where they will face Austin.

Before kicking off her professional career with LOVB Omaha, Rodriguez represented the Nebraska Volleyball team, where she finished as the school's all-time career leader in digs with 1,897. Robinson on the other hand, is a highly accomplished player, winning three Olympic medals for the U.S national team.

Rodriguez and Robinson featured in a video shared by the official LOVB account on Instagram, where players can be seen holding up a childhood picture of themselves. It was captioned:

"Tonight and every night, they are doing it for her. #LOVBFinals,"

Still taken from the official LOVB account (Source: @lovb/Instagram)

LOVB Omaha defeated Madison and Houston to reach the finals of the competition.

Lexi Rodriguez reveals what made the Nebraska Volleyball team so good

Lexi Rodriguez at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty

Former Nebraska libero Lexi Rodriguez has revealed what made the Nebraska Volleyball team compete year after year. Rodriguez played for the Huskers from 2021 to 2024 and was recognized as the AVCA National Freshman of the Year in 2021. She arrived in Nebraska as the No.1 libero prospect ranked by PrepVolleyball.com.

Rodriguez revealed what made the Nebraska Volleyball team so competitive each season in an interview with Adam Carriker on the Carriker Chronicles. She said (5:28 onwards):

"I mean got to give credit to the person who's been behind a lot of the success in coach Cook and just his philosophies and his standards and culture.

"You got to start at the top and then you have your assistant coaches and your players and everything like that, but year after year, he's produced amazing Final Four teams and I think it's just a huge credit to him. He has built his foundation and has stuck with it throughout his whole coaching career and has just done really well with all the amazing athletes that have come through to Nebraska."

Rodriguez's head coach at Nebraska was John Cook, who recently retired after spending 25 seasons with the Nebraska Volleyball team. He led the Huskers to four NCAA Championships during his tenure.

