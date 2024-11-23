WATCH: Lindsey Vonn does speed training after rejoining US ski team for 2024/25 season

American alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn was recently spotted in speed training after reversing her retirement decision. This comes just a couple of weeks after Vonn joined the US alpine ski team for the 2024-25 season.

The Minnesota native last competed in 2019 during the World Championships following which she had to step aside from the sport due to her knee injury. However, earlier this month, Vonn decided to make a return to the sport in which she has already created a legacy of her own.

Now, Vonn is getting ready for her comeback. In a recent Instagram video, the 40-year-old could be seen in speed training, gliding down the mountains in a seemingly deep blue skiing suit. She also added Phil Collins' "In the Air Tonight" as the background music.

"I can feel it coming… can you?" Lindsey Vonn remarked in the caption.

Here is the video:

Lindsey Vonn will be a crucial member of the US Ski team in the coming months, especially in the Super-G and Downhill events. She has the most wins among the female skiers in the Super-G and Downhill disciplines with 28 and 43 wins respectively.

President of the US Ski and Snowboard Association reacts to Lindsey Vonn's comeback to the sport

Lindsey Vonn during a press conference on the 12th day of the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea (Image via: Getty Images)

Sophie Goldschmidt, President of the US Ski and Snowboarding Association, recently discussed the significance of three-time Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn's return to the sport.

In a statement, Goldschmidt heaped praise on the influence that the 40-year-old has had in the sport over the past decade. She also mentioned that the association is 'delighted' with this return and is looking forward to her endeavors in the snow. She said (via US Ski and Snowboarding Association):

"Lindsey has made an indelible mark on alpine skiing and our organization throughout her career. We’re delighted to welcome her back. Her dedication and passion towards alpine skiing is inspiring and we’re excited to have her back on snow and see where she can go from here.”

With the addition of Vonn, the Stifel US ski team for the 2024-25 season now consists of two of the most decorated female skiers in Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin. Shiffrin and Vonn are first and second in the all-time list of World Cup wins with 99 and 82, respectively. Other young counterparts such as Bella Wright and Allison Mollin will also be in the team for the 2024-25 season.

