WATCH: Mikaela Shiffrin enjoys training at Serena William's former coach Patrick Mouratoglou's tennis academy in France

Mikaela Shiffrin was recently invited to Mouratoglou Tennis Academy in Biot, Alpes-Maritimes, France, where she had a great time training alongside young athletes. The tennis academy was founded by legendary tennis player Serena William's former coaches Patrick Mouratoglou and Bob Brett.

Mikaela Shiffrin has always been a tennis enthusiast. When away from skiing and training, she is often spotted at tennis tournaments cheering on for her favorite players. Shiffrin followed the Madrid Open recently and cheered Iga Swiatek and congratulated her on her magnificent win.

While the star Alpine skier was in Cannes, she was invited by the Mouratoglou Tennis Academy to visit their training center and train alongside the tennis players. Shiffrin was seen doing warm drills on the field and then went to the gym to do some weight training. Unfortunately, she did not get the opportunity to play tennis during her visit to the academy.

Shiffrin was impressed by the young athletes and their passion for the sport. She took to Instagram to post a video that showcased the highlights of her visit to the academy.

"When I was in Cannes, I got invited to do some training at @mouratoglou_tennis_academy ! Pretty astounding to see the grounds there, and all the young athletes pouring into the tennis with such passion. Also got to bounce around in a field which obviously was very fun!🤗 No tennis this time, but maybe they’ll let me come back🥴🎾," read the caption of her post.

Mikaela Shiffrin opens up about her favorite tennis players

Mikaela Shiffrin speaks on her favorite tennis players and her inspiration PIC: Shiffrin at the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco

Mikaela Shiffrin is an avid lover of sports. When away from skiing, she is seen visiting and enjoying various sporting events right from tennis to Formula 1.

She spoke to Idnes News about her favorite tennis players and the expectations she has from them in the tennis circuit.

"Roger Federer is my favorite. But I love Djokovic and Nadal too. I liked watching Andy Murray and I am excited by Dominic Thiem. Obviously on the women's side Serena Williams and it's so emotional now to see Naomi Osaka. She has a real style, she is strong. Hopefully, she continues like this," she said.

Shiffrin has begun her training session for the upcoming skiing season and uses her time in the off-season to rejuvenate and travel so as to recover completely for her future pursuits.

