WATCH: Mikaela Shiffrin roars in celebration as she ends season on home soil with 101st World Cup win

The legendary alpine skier, Mikaela Shiffrin, has added another victory to her iconic career. The three-time Olympic medalist has clinched the top spot in the World Cup Finals slalom, taking her World Cup wins to 101.

Ad

Shiffrin’s 101st victory came in the 2024-25 FIS Alpine World Cup Finals, which was held in Sun Valley, Idaho. She reached the top spot holding the lead and impressively clocked a time of 1:45.92. Germany’s Lena Dürr finished in second place, and third place was clinched by Andreja Slokar of Slovenia.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Shiffrin had suffered a crash during the giant slalom event in Killington, Vermont. She sustained muscle damage and a deep puncture to her abdomen. However, her determination to win was never shaken, as after returning from her injury, she clinched her 100th World Cup victory in Sestriere, Italy, in February 2025.

With Breezy Johnson, she also clinched the gold medal in the team combined event at the 2025 World Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm. She achieved her 15th world championship medal with this win and tied Christel Cranz's record for most World Championship medals. Shiffrin was absent from four slalom races in the 2024-25 FIS Alpine World Cup season.

Ad

Mikaela Shiffrin on the significance of reaching historic World Cup milestone

Mikaela Shiffrin at the Audi FIS Ski World Cup Sestriere 2025 - Source: Getty

Mikaela Shiffrin has become one of the greatest competitive alpine skiers. She has amassed numerous accolades throughout her decorated career and recently made further history with her 100th World Cup victory in the slalom event. During her interview with SELF, she reflected on the importance of this milestone. She mentioned:

Ad

“I think it’s a tangible representation of the concept that past generations in the sport paved the way for future generations. I’m hoping to make it more about what can come in the future versus what I’ve done. If you just focus on the number, it’s all about what Mikaela achieves.”

Ad

She continued:

“But when you focus on something else beyond that, it makes it more than a milestone, takes it beyond a record. It’s certainly a lot more meaningful for me than the number itself, which is something that I don’t have a huge feeling about on its own.”

Along with her Olympic and World Championship feats, Mikaela Shiffrin has 11 discipline globes and five overall crystal globes. The Colorado native is the only skier to have won a race in the six disciplines of the World Cup: the downhill event, super-G event, slalom event, giant slalom event, combined event, and the parallel event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback