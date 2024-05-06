WATCH: Nigeria, Ghana and Liberia’s sprinters celebrate after qualifying for Paris Olympics 2024 at the World Athletics Relays in men's 4x100m relay

The World Athletics Relays 2024 saw African nations Nigeria, Ghana, and Liberia earning the Paris Olympics 2024 berth in the men’s 4x100m relay race after finishing inside the top two of their respective heats in the Olympic Qualifying Round 2 in Nassau, the Bahamas.

Ghana topped the Heat 2 of the Olympic Qualifying Round 2, courtesy of top performances from Ibrahim Fuseini, Isaac Botsio, Benjamin Azamati, and Joseph Paul Amoah, who clocked a season-best performance of 38.29s.

Nigeria, also in the same heat, finished second to Ghana and booked one of the six quotas available on Day 2 of the World Athletics Relays in the men’s event. Udodi Onwuzurike, Emmanuel Ekanem, Alaba Akintola, and Karlington Anunagba ran a combined 38.57s for Nigeria.

A few minutes before Heat 2, Liberia had secured a quota in the men’s 4x100m race as the country’s sprinters, including Akeem Sirleaf, Emmanuel Matadi, Jabez Reeves, and Joseph Fahnbulleh, recorded a national record performance of 38.65s in the Heat 1 to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Liberian team only finished second to Germany who won the heat in a time of 38.57s, also their season-best display.

Watch Nigeria, Ghana, and Liberia’s sprinters celebrate after qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics in the men's 4x100m relay event here.

At the World Athletics Relays 2024, Nigeria had earlier booked places in the mixed and men’s 4x400m relay events, finishing second in both the heats with times of 3:13.79 and 3:01.70s.

On Day 1, Chidi Okezie played a crucial role in both events as he ran 44.78 and 44.46s split times in mixed and men’s relay events to help the team qualify for the finals of the event. Nigeria came fourth in the finals of the mixed event, with a sensational area record time of 3:12.87, while they finished eighth in the men's event.

A look into Nigeria, Ghana, and Liberia’s relay performances at the World Athletics Relays and Olympics

Chidi Okezien in the heats of the Team mixed 4x400m relay during the Athletics event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo by Roger Sedres/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Nigeria has claimed two medals, including a gold, and bronze medal in the history of the World Athletics Relays. The nation has clinched 8 medals across various relay events, which includes 1 gold, 3 silver, and 4 bronze medals at the Olympics.

The gold for Nigeria came in the Sydney Olympics in 2000 when the quartet of Clement Chukwu, Jude Monye, Sunday Bada, and Enefiok Udo-Obong clocked a time of 2:58.68s to finish ahead of Jamaica (2:58.78) and win a historic gold medal.

Meanwhile, Ghana and Liberia have never medalled in relay events at the World Athletics Relays and Olympics.