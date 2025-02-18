WATCH: Olympic Gold medalist Rebeca Andrade meets Alexander Zverev, Lorenzo Musetti and other tennis players amid 2025 Rio Open

Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade recently met tennis players Alexander Zverev, Lorenzo Musetti, and others at the ongoing 2025 Rio Open. The ATP 500 tournament commenced on February 15 and will conclude on February 23.

Andrade, who garnered attention for her Paris Olympics campaign, winning four medals, attended Day 3 of the Rio Open 2025 tennis tournament. She met several tennis stars including Alexander Zverev, Lorenzo Musetti and Joao Fonseca.

On February 18, TennisTV shared a video on their X handle, where the gymnast greeted Zverev with a hug and the two posed with a huge tennis ball. Furthermore, she also met Lorenzo Musetti. The post was captioned:

"Queen Rebeca. The most decorated Brazilian Olympian of all time, Rebeca Andrade, met ATP stars Zverev, Musetti, and more in Rio!"

In another video shared by tennis journalist Jose Morgado, Andrade met Joao Fonseca with a warm hug and also got the huge tennis ball signed by the player.

Earlier this month, Andrade tried her hand at playing tennis and showed off her skills. She shared a video on her Instagram handle, showcasing moments of herself swiftly hitting the ball and making successful shots.

Rebeca Andrade opened up on receiving the GQ Brasil Woman of the Year honor

Rebeca Andrade had a successful 2024 with her impressive Paris Olympics campaign, having clinched four Olympic medals, including one gold, two silver, and a bronze. Following these incredible achievements, the Brazilian was named the GQ Brasil Woman of the Year in December last year.

At the awards show, Andrade donned a shimmery, see-through, grey-colored dress and delivered a heartwarming speech to express her gratitude for this honor and the significance it held for her.

Thanking her close ones, including her coach, family, and teammates, via an Instagram post shared on December 5, 2024, she said:

"Receiving an award like this is very meaningful, a real honor. Many moments come to mind and it is impossible not to thank everyone who is part of this. I did not get here alone. I bring with me those who paved the way in sports so that I could get here, who showed me that I could be whatever I wanted, like Daiane dos Santos. I bring with me my family, who has always been by my side and holding my hand. I bring the Brazilians, who rooted and rooted so much for me. Thank you very much," Rebeca Andrade wrote.

Currently enjoying her off-season, she recently attended the Colombian singer Shakira's World Tour concert while donning a red-colored top.

