WATCH: Sha'Carri Richardson jumps in joy on meeting Snoop Dogg before qualifying for Paris Olympics at U.S. Olympic Trials

Sha'Carri Richardson was spotted dancing in joy upon meeting Snoop Dogg on the sidetracks at the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials 2024. Shortly after, the 24-year-old ran the fastest 100m time of the year to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Richardson was a hot favorite to take the 100m gold at the Trials underway at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. She had run the 100m only once earlier this season, her time of 10.83s then was enough to showcase her form.

Now, even if the world champion had gone a bit slower, she would still have made it to the Games this year because the third-place finisher touched the finish line in 10.89s, while the second-placed athlete took 10.80 seconds. However, the 24-year-old ran a blistering 10.71s to win the 100m finals, continuing as the favorite for 100m gold at the Paris Olympics.

Earlier, when day 2 of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials had just kicked off, Snoop Dogg was seen in the stands at Hayward Field. Sha'Carri Richardson also noted the rapper's presence and ran towards the standards to hug Snoop. She was seen jumping and dancing in excitement as she got closer to him, also expressing her admiration for the artist.

"It is an honor to meet you," Richardson told the rapper.

Snoop Dogg was also eager to meet the world champion as he came off the stands for her. The American rapper was also seen cheering for Sha'Carri Richardson later when she ran the world-leading time.

Snoop Dogg supported Sha'Carri Richardson after her marijuana-doping test in 2021

Sha'Carri Richardson was disqualified from participating in the Tokyo Olympics after she tested positive for THC, a chemical in cannabis.

Among a wide range of celebrities criticizing the USADA's decision, Snoop Dogg also sided with Richardson in 2021 (via Complex Sports):

“Are you serious?! Marijuana? It's not an enhancement for her abilities.”

However, Sha'Carri Richardson accepted responsibility for her actions as well as the one-month suspension in her Friday appearance on the Today show:

“I want to take responsibility for my actions. I know what I did and what I’m not supposed to do. I know what I’m not allowed to do and I still made that decision."