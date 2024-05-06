WATCH: Sha'Carri Richardson shares behind the scenes of her famous Nike X AirmaxDn campaign

Sha'Carri Richardson starring in Nike's latest AirMaxDn had taken social media by storm. This campaign came off as a little unusual for an athlete like Richardson as she is frequently seen in campaigns for running shoes, apparel, and casual Nike new releases.

Sha'Carri Richardson is one of the most followed track and field athletes in the world. With a huge fan base and immense influence among the youth and fans, she is also considered to be the face of famous brand campaigns to create a huge impact.

Richardson has starred in several Nike brand campaigns ever since she signed a sponsorship deal with the brand after letting go of her NCAA eligibility as a college athlete. The American athlete has reportedly signed a deal worth $20 million with Nike.

She was recently a part of Nike's new AirmaxDN campaign which gained popularity in no time. Richardson highlighted the brand new white Nike AirmaxDN shoes. The official Instagram handle of Nike shared the behind-the-scenes of the brand campaign, starring the track and field star, titled 'Feel The Unreal.'

"Even the fastest woman in the world needs to slow down once in a while. ," read the caption.

The video featured Richardson making several poses as she flexed the new Nike AirmaxDN.

" They have me doing all this stuff. Sha'Carri pose like this. Sha'Carri smile more. I mean. can I slow down?," she said.

Sha'Carri Richardson gets honored by Nike in Paris

Day 8 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Nike had a huge event in Paris ahead of the Olympic Games where they featured some of their best athletes in their latest summer collections. In addition to that, the brand honored three top athletes with their statues in Paris.

The conglomerate created statues of Sha'Carri Richardson, Lebron James, and Kylian M'Bappe in Paris ahead of the event in the Signature Nike orange color.

The statues were kept on public display before the major event organized by Nike. All three athletes had two statues featuring their signature pose while competing.

The American track and field star shared pictures of her outfit from the Nike On Air event on Instagram.

"Nike On Air Event 2024 - Paris, France @nike @jacquemus #NikeOnAir," she captioned the image.

Sha'Carri Richardson had a specially created nail art design for the event and wore Nike x Jaquemes's new collaborative summer collection.