WATCH: Sha'Carri Richardson turns heads in lavender-colored hair during Oikos' latest energy drink campaign

Sha'Carri Richardson showed off her vibrant hair and attire while promoting her go-to post-workout Oikos drink. Richardson signed a partnership with the Danone brand, Oikos, and featured in their latest advertisement.

Sha'Carri Richardson, 24, rose to prominence at the 2023 World Championships, after which she has been an iconic brand endorser. Recently, she partnered with Sprite, the Coca-Cola Company's creation, to feature in their 'Obey Your Thirst' campaign as the first female track athlete.

The current 100m World Champion has also sealed a deal with Whoop, a multi-billion dollar wearable fitness company, turning heads in an all-green track outfit, as posted on Instagram. Sha'Carri Richardson was featured in the Nike Air Max Dn launch as one of the ambassadors and has worked in a Nike x Jacquemus collaboration, too. She sealed a long-term deal with Nike until 2028.

Trending

To add more to her brand endorsement list, she teamed up with Oikos of the Danone brand, the Greek Yogurt drink line focussing on nutrition.

She took to her Instagram to promote the brand, sporting a vibrant personality paired with long dramatic nails and electric blue hair. Her lavender outfit added an extra layer of charm to the advertisement.

"#Ad With 23g of protein, @oikos Pro Drinks are my go-to post-workout snack #OIKOSstrong," she captioned.

Danone also welcomed US gymnast Jordan Chiles and soccer player Kristie Mewis, as its prized partners. The former is promoting Too Good & Co., while Mewis is working with Activia.

Sha'Carri Richardson shared a frame with Cardi B during Kentucky Derby

Building up to the Paris Olympics, Sha'Carri Richardson met Cardi B, with whom she seemingly shares a passion for intricate nail art. In an NBC video aired during the 2024 Kentucky Derby, the 100m World Champion shared how her training ahead of the marquee event is laser-focused, allowing no obstacle to disrupt it, talking to the Grammy-winning pop icon.

"I ain't going nowhere, I'm locked in, I'm working...I have no plans of letting life, adversity, any obstacle stop me from being in Paris," she said in a conversation with Cardi B.

She got the response of her life when the latter said that Richardson would be one of the reasons for her to visit the French capital.

"When the Olympics is in a lit city, it changes the mood. I will come just for you... and shopping!"

Richardson will vie for three golds in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay at the 2024 Paris Olympics, set to begin on July 26, 2024.