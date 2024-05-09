WATCH: Shaun White shows off his snowboarding skills in fresh powder snow on the slopes of Utah

Two years after his retirement at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, former snowboarder Shaun White found the 'perfect' snow conditions for a smooth snowboarding experience. Dusting powder snow off the camera lens, White graced the slopes of Utah.

White is a half-pipe specialist with three Olympic gold medals under his belt. have solidified his legacy in the annals of world record history, with no one having surpassed his remarkable feat thus far.

White also stands with the most Winter X Games wins on the all-time list. For years of dedication to his sport, he earned a record 10 ESPY Awards, an honor to his impressive career trajectory.

Since his retirement, Shaun White has been venturing out on different journeys, but all of them have a notable snowboarding connection. The San Diego native landed in a location featuring knee-deep snow, just what he needed to ride down the surface with ease while also promoting Brighton Resort, Utah.

The 37-year-old legend took to his Instagram to post a video that looked nothing less than a movie clip. The camera work was particularly phenomenal, which captured White fading in snow dust as he snowboarded downhill.

He captioned:

"Perfect snow, perfect day"

Among his multiple business ventures, one of the most noteworthy is the Mammoth Resorts, the four-season California-based mountain resort operator. He bought minor stakes in it in 2016 and stepped in as a part-owner of the Bear Mountain, June Mountain, Mammoth Mountain, and Snow Summit, recently.

Shaun White shares his preferred riding conditions

In Utah earlier this year, Shaun White made a guest appearance at the Eagle Point Resort to ride with the lucky winners of Vrbo’s luxury mountain giveaway event.

After a fun-filled day, he was invited by Travel+Leisure for a candid chat session, where he specified his slope requirements.

"I love a good steep section, and I definitely love a fun park — I like when there’s rails and jumps. I think most mountains if you can get into the trees as well, that's the three: trees, park, and steeps,” White said.

From the aforementioned statement, his expertise in picking mountain escapes shone through. Having started his career with skateboarding, Shaun White made a quick shift to snowboarding at age six, following the path forged by his older sibling, Jesse White.