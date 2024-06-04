WATCH: Shilese Jones unveils the leotard she would've worn at the 2024 Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships

Shilese Jones showed off the leotard she would have worn at the 2024 Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships. After sustaining a shoulder injury while podium training, Jones mindfully pulled out from the US Championships roster.

Shilese Jones, 21, performed in all four apparatuses to help the US team win the gold at the 2023 World Championships. In the all-around, she performed alongside Simone Biles, winning the all-around bronze behind her, thus cementing her position as one of the most promising US gymnasts.

Coming into 2024, Shilese Jones participated in the Core Hydration Classic, where she finished with the all-around silver. Moreover, her stunning performances earned her a gold on the uneven bars and silver on the floor exercise. The podium finishes were enough for her to qualify for the US Championships, acting as the last gymnastic stop before the Olympic Trials in June.

Trending

However, she withdrew from the competition, citing a shoulder injury. She wanted to 'prioritize recovery' and rest her shoulder until the Trials pitched up in June (via USA Gymnastics). At the same time, she was also saddened for not being able to wear the leotard she got custom-made for the US Championships.

Sylvia P, a leotard brand widely popular for providing comfort besides creating beautiful leotards for girls, designed Shilese Jones' leotard for the event. Engaging in a fun reel on Instagram, the 21-year-old struck poses in her coffee brown leotard and lip-synced to G-Eazy's Lady Killers III. But her caption stirred fans emotionally since they had been looking forward to the leotard revelation on the National mat.

"What you’ve all been waiting for… so sad i didn’t get to wear this beauty this weekend"

"Kicking the nerves off" - Shilese Jones exudes confidence ahead of the Paris Olympics

Despite missing the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by an inch and contemplating an elite gymnastic exit, Jones wished to be in contention at the Paris Olympics, something her father dreamt of. In 2021, after finishing tenth in the Olympic Trials, Shilese Jones pulled out from her University of Florida tenure to be laser-focused on the Paris Olympics.

Before the Core Hydration Classic, she sat for a conversation with Inside Gymnastics to share her clear-cut objective of going into the Olympics with a calm mind but following an arduous training schedule.

"I am super hard on myself, so I’m just taking it all in this year. I know my goal is right in my hands now. I’m following the same training plan and, you know, kicking the nerves off but also staying calm and focused at the same time.”

Jones had petitioned the Athlete Selection Committee for letting her compete in the Trials. The committee approved her petition, thus stating that she ticked off all the criteria.