Despite withdrawing from the US gymnastics championships Shilese Jones approved for the Olympic trials

Shilese Jones' petition to compete at the US Olympics Trials has been approved by the Athlete Selection Committee. Despite pulling out from the recently concluded US Gymnastics event in the wake of a shoulder injury, she secured the coveted place.

Shilese Jones, 21, was part of the gold-winning teams of the 2022 and 2023 World Championships. Toe-to-toe with her fellow gymnast Simone Biles, the 21-year-old also earned the all-around bronze behind Biles and Brazilian counterpart Rebecca Andrade, at the 2023 World Championships.

Five months into 2024, Jones competed at the 2024 Hydration Core Classic with Paris in mind. She achieved the highest scores in the uneven bars (15.250) and shared the floor's second-highest (14.000) with Kaliya Lincoln. Jones' all-around performance was convincing enough to procure the silver, scoring 57.650.

Despite getting a smooth entry to the US Gymnastics Championships, Jones had to pull out for a shoulder injury. Nevertheless, she stood firm in her decision to file a petition to compete at the US Olympic Trials, scheduled in June in Minneapolis.

According to the criteria that athletes should meet to qualify, the two-time World champion participated in the 2022 and 2023 World Championships and performed at least two disciplines at the 2024 US Classic the previous month.

The Athlete Selection Committee has thus added her to the Olympic Trials roster, per the news share by USA Gymnastics on X.

"The Athlete Selection Committee has approved petitions from Shilese Jones & Kaliya Lincoln to the Olympic Trials."

In a US Gymnastics statement by the athlete, Shilese Jones sounded confident in taking the next step on the path leading to Paris. She wished to focus on recovery and prepare determinedly for the Trials.

"With Paris as my ultimate focus, it's best for me to prioritize recovery and resting my shoulder this weekend. Both the medical team and I are confident this is the right decision to ensure I'm at full strength for Trials. " (via USA Today)

"I'm a force to be reckoned with" - Shilese Jones reeks confidence

Shilese Jones missed the 2020 Tokyo Olympic roster by just a fraction. The impact of her father's demise was so strong that it led her to question Jones' future in the sport. Despite her elimination from Tokyo as a replacement athlete, the gritty 21-year-old pulled back up to look forward to Paris.

At the 2022 World Championships, she played a major role in bringing home the team gold and securing the silver in the individual all-around.

The same year, in an exclusive interview with Olympics.com, the Seattle native exuded confidence, announcing her position as a formidable competitor.

"I'm capable of so much more, and I just want to show everybody that I'm still here and I'm a force to be reckoned with. I’m consistent now and now a world champion. So, I'm really just believing in myself and I’ll just keep pushing harder.”

Shilese Jones will be in contention with Kayla Dicello and Simone Biles. Other gymnasts have yet to seal their places.