WATCH: Simone Biles showcases her 'emergency contact' as she tries popular trend during dreamy honeymoon with husband Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles called her husband, Jonathan Owens, her 'emergency contact', but hilariously noted how she still would reach out to her father, Ron Biles, during urgency. Biles and Owens freshly came off spending Valentine's Day on their first honeymoon after Owens' NFL first season with the Chicago Bears.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have been married since 2023 but couldn't spend much quality time because of their demanding schedules. The couple flew off for their first honeymoon after two years of marriage and celebrated Valentine's Day in the comfort of their home, arranged by the NFL safety.

Later, in a TikTok video, Biles posted a video montage featuring her husband, claiming him as her 'emergency contact'.

"My emergency contact"

However, she hilariously spilled the truth in the caption and revealed that her father would still be the first one she would reach out to.

"i’ll probably still call my dad first"

Biles recently posted a picture carousel of her Valentine's Day celebration with her husband. She posed in a soft pink satin dress with a bouquet of white roses, flaunting her newly done curls. The following picture had Owens in a multi-colored shirt, followed by a beautifully decorated bed with tea lights.

The couple also engaged in a delectable breakfast date, clinking their juice glasses with a table full of food. In the final slide, Biles posed with the flower bouquet and flaunted her front profile.

Biles' recent Instagram story of the couple posing with their luggage before they jet off to their honeymoon.

"Off to our honeymoon. 2 years later."

Simone Biles competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics, winning golds in the team, all-around, and vault competitions and silver on the floor.

Simone Biles expressed gratitude for the opportunity to inspire the next generation after hosting the 8th edition of the Biles Invitational

Simone Biles cheering for her husband at the Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears game - (Source: Getty)

The 30-time World medalist created the Simone Biles Invitational to promote gymnastics to the audience and inspire the up-and-coming generations. Biles hosted the eighth edition of her eponymous event from January 30 to February 1, 2025. With her friends and family, she concluded the Invitational successfully and expressed her heartfelt thanks to the volunteers, writing:

"Hosted our 8th annual Biles International Invitational 🤍 I’ll forever be grateful to have this opportunity! Congrats to all the gymnasts that came out to compete & good luck the rest of season! Keep killing it! thanks to all the volunteers & my family who came out to help run the event." (via her Instagram)

Simone Biles' repertoire has seven Olympic gold medals and several other laurels, making her the most decorated gymnast in US history.

