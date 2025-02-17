WATCH: Stephen Nedoroscik’s DWTS partner Rylee Arnold shares adorable dancing video with boyfriend Walker Lyons

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner, Rylee Arnold, recently shared a cute dancing video with her boyfriend, Walker Lyons, in the latest update. The couple made their relationship public in October 2024.

Ad

Nedoroscik and Arnold appeared together during the 33rd season of the reality show Dancing With the Stars. They delivered several stunning performances, and despite being gymnasts, the American performed several impressive stunts during the season to eventually reach the finale. However, they ended up earning a fourth-place finish. They have now reunited once again for the DWTS tour, which commenced on January 7.

The tour will be executed in almost 68 cities, and all the participants will continue traveling to these cities for almost three months. The 19-year-old choreographer never fails to take time for her boyfriend and usually shares adorable updates with him on social media. Most recently, she shared an adorable dance video with Lyons on her Instagram handle.

Ad

Trending

In the video, he was trying to learn from his girlfriend, and the latter jokingly wrote in the caption:

"Let's get him on the tour stage tonight😻😂

Ad

The couple also celebrated Valentine's week together as Arnold shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram stories, showcasing the cute moments. In the first update, she shared a picture of Lyons asking her to be his valentine by writing the question on a piece of paper. Along with this, she shared how he picked her up at the airport, gave her a flower bouquet, went to the church, watched the Super Bowl, and did several other things.

Ad

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner Rylee Arnold opened up about her thoughts for boyfriend Walker Lyons

Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner, Rylee Arnold, recently opened up about her bond with her boyfriend, Walker Lyons, while delivering a speech at the 2024 Carousel of Hope Ball. Revealing that he makes her feel very special and speaking up about how they met through a lot of mutual friends, she said:

Ad

"There were so many crazy coincidences that actually brought us together. But we have a lot of mutual friends so that’s kind of how we started talking in the beginning. But honestly, he’s just such a great guy, I really found a good one who makes me feel so special. And we have so much fun together," Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner said.

Not only this couple, Stephen Nedoroscik and his girlfriend, Tess McCracken, also frequently share cute posts on social media. Following the DWTS Finals, McCracken penned a heartfelt note for the gymnast, encouraging him, and calling him a trophy himself. They have been dating since 2017 after they met for the first time at their alma mater, Penn State University.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback