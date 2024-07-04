  • home icon
Watch: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shows off her juggling skills following her 400mh world record at the Olympic Trials

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Jul 04, 2024 05:21 GMT
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone poses with the gold medal after setting a new world record in the women's 400 meter hurdles final on Day Ten of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track & Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 30, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Image

There would be nothing wrong in calling Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone a woman of many talents. Following her 400mh world record at the Olympic Trials, she showed off her juggling skills.

On the concluding day of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field trials, McLaughlin-Levrone shattered the world record in the women's 400m hurdles after clocking a stunning time of 50.65 seconds at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. The 24-year-old hurdler achieved the feat after defeating Anna Cockrell and Jasmine Jones, who clocked 52.64 and 52.77, respectively.

To set her new world record, McLaughlin-Levrone outperformed her previous record of 50.68 seconds. Her previous record was set at Hayward Field during the 2022 World Athletics Championships after beating Femke Bol (52.27 seconds) and Dalilah Muhammad (53.13 seconds).

Following her record-breaking performance, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was seen juggling three French croissants. Initially, the American hurdler savored the aroma of the croissants before commencing her impromptu performance. In one surprising moment, she lifted her right leg and continued juggling them underneath, showing her impressive skills.

Watch Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's juggling skills here:

"I like to hone in on one thing" - Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opens up on withdrawing from the 400m flat event ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone poses with her new world record in the women's 400-meter hurdles final at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track & Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 30, 2024, in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Getty Images)

Sydney McLaughlin Levrone withdrew from competing in the 400m flat event at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials. She dominated the 400m event at the 2024 USATF NYC Grand Prix held at Icahn Stadium in New York City by clocking a stunning time of 48.75 seconds.

She won after defeating Talitha Diggs and Stacey Ann Williams, who clocked 50.91 and 50.94 seconds, respectively. During an interview with Letsrundotcom, McLaughlin Levrone opened up about the reasons for not competing in the 400m flat event during the Paris Olympics as well as the Trials, stating she wanted to focus all her attention on one event.

"I think I just wanted to focus on one and I like to hone in on one thing and do it to the best of my ability and I think that's why we chose the four hurdles and I'm grateful we did that I think today was a good Testament of that and knowing that there's still more to come," she said (at 2:04).
The list of all records broken at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials can be found here.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
