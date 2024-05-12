US track athlete Tia Jones makes a strong comeback at the training arena, 10 weeks after going through ACL reconstructive surgery. She looks determined, running laps and crossing the hurdles while also healing from the injury.

To start her 2024 season, the 23-year-old Tia Jones secured the most coveted 60m hurdles win at the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Tour series - New Balance Grand Prix. She clocked 7.72s and smoothly outpaced her rivals on February 4, 2024. Soon after, she competed at the 116th Milrose Games on February 11, 2024, to finish third behind fellow US hurdler Devynne Charlton. In that event, Charlton broke the world record in 7.67 seconds, beating Susana Kallur's long-standing record of 7.68 seconds.

Within a week, at the USATF Indoor Championships on February 16, 2024, Jones tied with Charlton for the world record in the heats (7.67s). In the finals, she earned the gold again, clocking 7.68s. But the tables turned when the final ended in a tumble down the embarkment and a harrowing collision with the crash pads.

Building up to the Paris Olympics and the events ahead, Jones has been consistent with her training recently. Tonja Yvette Buford-Bailey, an American former athlete, and her coach put up a glimpse of her training, where Jones was laser-focused, working on each muscle movement of her body.

The caption reads:

"10 weeks Post ACL reconstructive surgery. Commitment to rehab is the 🔑

Less than two months ago, she faced the injury, the aftermath of which wasn't apparent immediately. However, after some time, her coach Tonja Buford-Bailey confirmed that her injury was concerning, which resulted in the World Indoor Championships rule out.

Tia Jones exuding confidence ahead of the Olympics

Tia Jones at USATF Indoor Championships ﻿ ﻿ ﻿

Tying with the Bahamanian athlete Devynne Charlton's 60m hurdles world record, Jones was confident that she wouldn't let Charlton's record stand alone for long. Candidly speaking with Olympics.com, she said:

"It was easier than I thought. Which is why I know I can execute and go faster. But whenever you’re prepared it just feels easier - so I just hope it keeps getting easier.”

In 2023, she rose to fame at the USATF National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships, setting the Junior Olympic and national record in the 100m and 200m in the 13-14 category.

Another historical feat was achieved when she equaled Aliuska López's long-standing (dating from 1987) junior record by clocking 12.84s in the 100m hurdles.