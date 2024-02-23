Tia Jones absent from Team USA's World Athletics Indoor Championships roster despite world record exploits

American hurdler Tia Jones has not been included in the USA’s 57-member team for the upcoming World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024, slated to be held between March 1 and March 3 at the Commonwealth Arena in Glasgow in the UK.

Jones stunned the world during the USATF Indoor Championships 2024 on February 16 as she equaled the world record time of 7.67s in the heats of the 60m hurdles event. The world record was previously made by Devynne Charlton of the Bahamas not long before as she achieved it at the Millrose Games 2024 on February 11.

Tia Jones then went on to win the final on the same night, clocking 7.68s, ahead of Jasmine Jones who ran a personal best (PB) of 7.78, and Masai Russell (7.80s).

However, the reason behind Jones not being a part of the USA’s squad is not known. The announcement of Tia Jones not being a member of Team USA will come as a shocker to many fans as they had anticipated an epic encounter between Jones and Charlton at the prestigious World Indoors 2024.

USATF, the national governing body for the sport of Athletics, has announced the roster for the World Indoors Championships on its website. The organization has revealed the inclusion of Russell and Christina Clemons, who finished third and fourth, respectively, in the 60m hurdles finals at the National Championships.

Prominent names who have made it to the squad of the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024 are Noah Lyles, Christian Coleman, Ryan Crouser, Grant Holloway, Katie Moon, Sandi Morris, Chase Jackson, Tara Davis-Woodhall, Chris Nilsen, and Sam Kendricks.

Tia Jones is a two-time World Championships U20 gold medalist

Britany Anderson of Jamaica, Tia Jones of The USA, and Courtney Jones of The USA in action during the final of the women's 100m hurdles on day six of The IAAF World U20 Championships on July 15, 2018, in Tampere, Finland. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for IAAF)

Tia Jones showed her potential during her junior competitive years, bagging two gold medals at the World Athletics U20 Championships. She won her first gold as a part of the USA’s women’s 4X100m relay team as she ran the first leg in which the nation recorded a time of 43.69 in 2016.

Two years later, she collected her first individual gold at the 100m hurdles in the 2018 edition held in Tampere, Finland. She topped the podium in a nail-biting contest to take the gold ahead of Britany Anderson, despite both clocking 13.01, owing to a photo finish.

She had earlier clinched a bronze in the 2016 edition in the 100m hurdles, as she ran a 12.89s.