WATCH : Zamarii Sanders blazes through track to clock fastest 100m time to win title at New Balance Nationals

Zamarii Sanders of Cardinal Newman blazed through the track and clocked a stellar time of 10.35 to claim the New Balance Nationals Outdoor title in the 100m. Sanders, who also balances a football career, edged out senior Ja'Neil Harris of the All-American Project and Jake Odey-Jordan of Archbishop Carroll to defend his title in the distance.

Ad

Sanders, one of the top high school athletes in Florida, has been receiving praise for his strides since the beginning of 2025. He topped the 100m, 200m and 4x200m podiums at the Louie Bing Invitational in February and continued his momentum at the Ellis Elite 16 Track and Field Invitational, Cardinal Newman Invitational, and others.

He was also in action at the Florida Relays, clinching a second-place finish in the 200m, matching his personal-best time. At the recent 100m feat at the New Balance National Outdoors, the Newman junior ran in a blazing speed to clock a winning time of 10.35s, as shown in a clip posted by MileSpilts USA's X handle.

Ad

Trending

Here's the video:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following his impressive run, he expressed that he had the 'adrenaline rush' and, being a defending champion, simplified his task.

"You know, I won it last year, so I just had to defend my title. So I had a adrenaline rush. I was tight, so I was jittery, and I was just ready to go."

He also suggested that his fellow footballers run track since both sports can rely on each other.

Ad

"As an athlete, playing two sports and being D1 in two sports isn't easy, so you've got to put in the work. But for my football players, I say you have to run track, because it goes hands-in-hand."

Zamarii Sanders recently earned the Palm Beach 2A-1A boys’ track athlete of the year for his impressive trajectory.

Zamarii Sanders announced his plan to stick to track and end his football career

Zamarii Sanders was a force to be reckoned with at the Louis Bing Meet in Miami, clinching the 100m and 200m. His team was trailing in the relay, but his anchor leg performance propelled the Cardinals to victory, and his split time of 20.9 was the fastest in the US.

Ad

The Newman junior later revealed that he would hang up his cleats and pursue track full-time.

"I’m going to just do track. I’m sure now. It’s not what (the colleges) want, it’s what I want. Track is more of an individual sport. I don’t have to rely on other people to come out on top. It’s more a mental game – me first. I don’t need others to push me." (The Palm Beach Post)

Zamarii Sanders got his athletic pursuits from his mother, Zikayah, who competed for Hallandale High School in her prime. He will start visiting colleges in the Fall of 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More