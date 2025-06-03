"We aren't going anywhere" - Riley Gaines reacts as girls protest against trans athlete's victory in Tumwater High School

Swimmer turned social activist Riley Gaines recently reacted to a protest at Tumwater High School. The students protested against the victory of a transgender athlete at a recently conducted girls' state championship.

According to the media reports, the protest was against Veronica Garcia's victory in the girls' 400m event at the state championship in Washington state. Interestingly, the board of directors of Tumwater High School passed a resolution after President Donald Trump issued an executive order in early 2025, which banned the participation of trans athletes in women's sports.

Gaines reacted to the protest by sharing an image from the same on her X timeline. The 24-year-old social activist wrote in the caption of her X account.

"Tumwater (WA) HS girls gather in protest of boys in girls’ sports after "Veronica" Garcia stole a girls state title in the 400m this past weekend.

THIS is everything. The messaging is perfect. We aren't going anywhere"

Riley Gaines had previously supported the protest of high school athletes against trans athletes in California. After losing to one such athlete, high school athlete Reese Hogan staged a unique protest by occupying the winner's position soon after the victory ceremony, which was appreciated by the audience.

Riley Gaines reacts to two female athletes refusing the podium over the presence of trans athlete

Riley Gaines reacts to female school athletes refusing the podium over the presence of trans athlete [Image Source: Getty]

Riley Gaines recently appreciated the stance of two female school athletes, who refused to occupy the podium at a recent athletic event. At the OSAA Track and Field State Championships in Eugene, Oregon, two female school athletes refused to occupy the podium due to the presence of a trans athlete.

Gaines shared the video of an event, where the athletes denied climbing the 3rd and the 4th places on the podium after a trans athlete was awarded the place next to them. Appreciating the female athletes for their gesture, Gaines wrote,

"Watch this. Two female athletes in Oregon refused to stand on the podium because a boy was awarded a place. Girls have had enough."

Riley Gaines had participated in the NCAA Swimming Championships in 2022, representing the University of Kentucky. The young swimmer had won the silver medal in the 4x200 yards freestyle relay. However, she protested against the bias shown by the NCAA authorities towards trans swimmer Lia Thomas for the fifth position trophy, following which she launched a persistent campaign to ban trans athletes from women's sports.

