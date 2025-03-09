"We miss you"- Mikaela Shiffrin's mother Eileen pens an emotional note for her late husband Jeff's birthday

Mikaela Shiffrin's mother Eileen Shiffrin penned a heartfelt birthday note for her husband, Jeff Shiffrin, who passed in an accident in 2020. Shiffrin and her family often remember Jeff through social media posts, especially on special occasions or milestone achievements.

Ad

Mikaela Shiffrin's father faced a life-ending car accident in their hometown Colorado. He suffered a head injury, not allowing much time for his family to act on it before his final breath. The alpine skier had broken the news on her X handle with a string of posts.

Even five years after the accident, the family continues to celebrate every important chapter of their lives with him. In a recent Instagram post, Mikaela and Taylor's mother, Eileen Shiffrin wished her husband a birthday with updates about their daughter's skiing after returning from injury-marred months.

Ad

Trending

"Dear Jeff, First of all, Happy Birthday. Secondly, Our GS season came to an end today with some really good GS skiing from Mikaela after fighting tooth and nail to resurrect her GS game which was set back dramatically after her injury in Nov. Sadly, in the blink of an eye, she got bounced around in the course and ended up not finishing her first run. But she showed so much grit and determination today."

Ad

She added:

"She made " a few good turns " as you always wanted to see, and those turns make us very excited to see what next season will bring in her GS skiing.... It's a beautiful evening in Åre, and we miss you. Love Always."

Ad

Shiffrin suffered an abdominal puncture when she crashed in her giant slalom event in Killington. Her recovery was two months long, eventually allowing her to find her balance to return to the slopes at the World Championships.

Though she struggled in her giant slalom form, the skier clinched her 100th World Cup race win in Sestriere on February 23.

Mikaela Shiffrin opened up about how the 100th World Cup win was much more symbolic to her

Mikaela Shiffrin at the Audi FIS Ski World Cup Sestriere 2025 - (Source: Getty)

In 2023, Mikaela Shiffrin proved herself to be the most decorated alpine skier when she left the legendary Ingemar Stenmark behind in 86 wins in the World Cup circuit. Now boasting 100 wins, the 29-year-old shared how wrapping her head around the achievement has still not happened. She further noted how the result came after years of not giving up.

Ad

"I don't know that it's sunk in. I suppose 100 is really a symbol of a lot of work and effort and patience and dedication and just sort of the relentless going out and doing it even on the days when we're not motivated from my entire team and from all those who have worked with me over years and years and years. It really is a culmination of a lot of effort and sacrifice as well," she said to Emma Hruby of We Need To Talk.

Ad

Mikaela Shiffrin's first run setback in the Are giant slalom didn't earn her qualifying points to compete in the World Cup GS finals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback