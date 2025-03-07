Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs drops 1-word reaction to Mikaela Shiffrin's emotional note for fiancé Aleksander Kilde

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs reacted to the emotional appreciation post shared by alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin for her fiancé Aleksander Kilde. Shiffrin explained how Kilde has backed her in difficult moments through a challenging season.

Taking to her social media accounts, the 29-year-old skier shared a carousel of images with her fiancé Kilde and wrote:

"Bout time for an @akilde appreciation post…this has been a challenging season on many levels but this guy puts everything into perspective. His positivity and spirit while dealing with his own injuries and continued recovery has been an absolute inspiration for me and so many others. I’m so thankful that I get to hold his love in my heart🫶☺️💗"

Shiffrin recently registered her 100th World Cup race win in Sestriere in February. It did not come without its difficulties as she had undergone surgery due to a major accident in Killington in November 2024. Norwegian skier Kilde who was nursing his own injuries stayed by his fiancee's side to help her recover and win another title.

Reacting to the heartfelt note on Threads, Rennae Stubbs wrote:

"Awwwwww 👏"

Stubbs had also reacted to Shiffrin's 15th career medal from world championships when she won gold with Breezy Johnson in a new team combined event in Austria earlier in February.

Currently, in the tennis world, the BNP Paribas Open is taking place at Indian Wells. Stubbs, who has guided the likes of Serena Williams in her coaching career, runs a tennis podcast where she recently opined on Novak Djokovic's injury concerns.

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs on talks about Novak Djokovic's injury concerns ahead of Indian Wells Masters

Rennae Stubbs and Serena Williams at US Open 2022 - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic has been facing injury concerns more and more as he grows older but the Serb still continues to reach deep into tournaments. This year, he faced injury issues at the Australian Open and eventually retired from his semifinal against Alexander Zverev.

The37-year-old faced an early exit in Qatar and is now scheduled to play at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. On her tennis podcast, Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs said of Djokovic:

"Novak has bounced back better than most, better than probably anyone. But this is starting to be a little bit of an issue now, not winning matches. And then when you haven't played for a while, then you come back and you're older. When you go and play a match, you're pushing yourself more, you're doing a little more, you're more nervous, your body's more uptight. And he's struggling more and more and more."

Sixth seed Djokovic will take on Botic van de Zandschulp in the second round at Indian Wells after receiving a bye in the first.

