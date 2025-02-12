Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs reacts to $3,000,000-worth Mikaela Shiffrin winning skiing World Championships team gold with Breezy Johnson

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs recently congratulated Mikaela Shiffrin and Breezy Johnson on their historical feat at the World Championship in Austria. The duo won gold in the women's team combined event.

Shiffrin, who is worth $3 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), initially did not plan to compete in the newly-launched event but later changed her decision on February 10 and participated in the combined team event, with Johnson as her partner. The duo has been racing against each other since they were 11 years old, and in this event, they won the gold after posting a combined time of 2:40.89s.

Following this feat, they became the first-ever women's world champions in the new World Alpine Ski Championships Team Combined event. This win captured the attention of Rennae Stubbs, who congratulated Shiffrin, for her amazing win on her Instagram story. Along with this, she also lauded Johnson for the combined gold as well as for the individual World Championship gold bagged by her.

"What a freaking legend! @mikaelashiffrin And what a freaking legend week for @breezyjohnsonki," Stubbs wrote.

Rennae Stubbs' Instagram story

This isn't the first time Stubbs appreciated Johnson for her victory; a few days ago, when Johnson won the World Championship in Saalbach, the former tennis player penned a short yet heartwarming congratulatory note for the skier, writing:

"Way to go!!!! @breezyjohnsoski huge congrats to you & your entire team! @sophiegoldie the team is killin it!"

Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs reacted to Lindsey Vonn hitting back after getting criticised for a comeback at 40

Stubbs at the 2024 New York #LWTSUMMIT (Source: Getty)

American skier Lindsey Vonn made a comeback to the sport after a long hiatus of six years after retiring in 2019. However, with making a return at the age of 40, she also received a lot of criticism for it. She recently spoke about them in a press conference, stating that she did not deserve it and found the criticism very inappropriate.

"I don't think I really deserved the disrespectful comments to the degree that they were given. I of course expected criticism in that, `Is my knee safe?' That's a valid question. But there were a lot of questions that had to do with me as a person and my psychological state and what life is outside of skiing. And that was completely inappropriate and disrespectful and I didn't deserve it. A lot of women my age are really, really happy that I'm doing what I'm doing. It means a lot for them. Just because we're 40 doesn't mean it's over," said Vonn.

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs reposted a clip from the press conference on her Instagram story and, showcasing her support toward Vonn, she wrote:

"Mic Drop.

Rennae Stubbs won 4 Grand Slam doubles titles and 2 mixed doubles titles, being a doubles World No. 1 during her successful tennis career. She notably coached Serena Williams during the American's final Grand Slam at US Open 2022.

