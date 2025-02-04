Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs gives 2-word reaction to Lindsey Vonn hitting back at criticism for competing at 40

Rennae Stubbs, former coach to tennis superstar Serena Williams, has made her feelings known about the criticism directed at skiing icon Lindsey Vonn. Vonn announced in November that she was returning to competitive skiing at 40. The four-time overall World Cup winner retired in 2019 citing several injury issues, but has returned to the circuit.

Stubbs is a former professional tennis player, coach, and pundit. She reached No. 1 in the WTA's doubles rankings and claimed four Grand Slam doubles titles in the early 2000s. Post-retirement, she worked at the Seven Network between 2011 and 2018 as an analyst before becoming a commentator for ESPN.

Of greater relevance is the fact that she coached Serena Williams when the 23-time Major singles Titleist competed at her final Grand Slam - the US Open in 2022 - when Williams was 40 years old. Stubbs was therefore entirely supportive of Vonn's response to those criticizing her age, and posted a two-word response on her Instagram page:

"Mic drop!"

Vonn had come out swinging in an interview reported by cbc.ca, responding to severe comments by ex-skiers who had suggested that her making a comeback at 40 was ill-advised, if not downright dangerous. The two-time Olympic champion Michaela Dorfmeister suggested on Austrian TV that Vonn:

"...should see a psychologist. Does she want to kill herself?"

In addition, Austrian downhill great Franz Klammer suggested:

"She's gone completely mad"

Rennae Stubbs coached a 40-year-old Serena Williams and therefore understands Vonn's reasons for a comeback

For Vonn, the criticisms were hurtful and she addressed them during a press conference ahead of the world championships in Saalbach, Austria:

"I don't think I really deserved the disrespectful comments to the degree that they were given. I of course expected criticism in that, `Is my knee safe?' That's a valid question. But there were a lot of questions that had to do with me as a person and my psychological state and what life is outside of skiing. A lot of women my age are really, really happy that I'm doing what I'm doing. It means a lot for them. Just because we're 40 doesn't mean it's over."

Stubbs, herself, reached a Wimbledon mixed doubles semifinal at the age of 39. So, it doesn't come across as a surprise that she's supportive of Vonn's return to competition.

