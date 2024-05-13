"We plan this just to surprise everybody"- Christopher Morales-Williams 'happy' after impressive 400m victory at SEC Outdoor Championships

Canadian sprinter Christopher Morales-Williams recently expressed his ‘happy’ reaction after hitting a world-leading victory at the SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships. The 19-year-old clocked a stunning 44.05s in the 400m race on Saturday, May 11, in Gainesville, Florida. Williams’ performance stood out as a Canadian men’s record and his personal best as well.

Christopher Morales-Williams of the University of Georgia Bulldogs grabbed first place finish and outshined second-placed Samuel Ogazi of Alabama’s 44.58s and third-placed Khaleb McRae’s 44.68s.

After making history, Williams reflected on his journey from February when he first made headlines for running 44.49s. It was recognized as the all-time collegiate and Canadian indoor record in the 400m race.

He told Citius Mag in an interview that he was disappointed by his performance at the SEC Indoor Championships. So, he knew that his performance in May was “going to be big.” Christopher Morales-Williams said,

“ I was definitely expecting this. I have been running my 44.49 um I shouldn't have ran that should have been a lot more ahead of what I had run. I was a little bit disappointed actually with that time so I knew just coming to SEC's especially since I haven't run the 400 in about a month um I just knew that this race was going to be big”

Furthermore, the Canadian athlete added that he was “happy” to surprise spectators with his performance.

"I was honestly just happy cuz I mean my coaches and I, we planned this how kind of just to surprise everybody at SEC should have run so fast early on and just kind of you know have people expecting what I'm going to run I kind of like waited a little bit and then waited for when it that really mattered the conference championships."

At the SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Morales-Willams broke Tyler Christopher's Canadian record of 44.44s from 2005.

Christopher Morales-Williams was denied the world indoor record title at the SEC Indoor Championships

Christopher Morales-Williams (Image via Instagram/morales_765)

In February, Christopher Morales-Williams ran a blistering time of 44.49s. He managed to break American athlete Kerron Clement’s record of 2005 by 0.08s.

Despite Willaims’ exceptional performance, his timing was not ratified as a world indoor record by the US Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. The sports organization explained that the starting blocks that were used on the track were required “to be linked to a World Athletics-certified Start Information System.”

As a result, the USTFCCCA recognized the Canadian athlete’s timing as an all-time world best and a U.S. collegiate record.