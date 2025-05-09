"We privately eloped” - Senior Penn State Wrestler Beau Bartlett announces secret marriage with fiancé Sydney Erin in Las Vegas

Beau Bartlett, a senior Penn State wrestler, recently shared a major life update, announcing his marriage to fiancée Sydney Erin.

Bartlett is a psychology major at Penn State, wrestling at 141 pounds. Bartlett had a bronze medal finish at the U20 World Championship in 2021. The Penn State star wrestler committed to the university wrestling program under the tutelage of coach Cael Sanderson. Wrestling at 141 lbs, the two-time All-American won silver at the 2024 NCAA Division 1 Championship in Kansas City and bronze in 2023 at Tulsa.

Beau Bartlett announced in an Instagram update that he got married to Sydney Erin in a private affair in Vegas. The couple eloped and secretly married in the same chapel where Beau's parent got married. They got married on April 27 in Las Vegas. Beau shared a heartfelt note on his Instagram. he said:

"To learning and growing with you for as many years as we’re blessed with @syderin . Now you’re stuck with me *maniacal laugh* 4.27.25 🖤"

Sydney Erin, meanwhile, had a longer message for her fans on Instagram:

"On Sunday, April 27th, my best friend hit the lottery (he married me)!!! After a long weekend of competition at the US Open, we privately eloped in the most fun, unserious way we could possibly think of: in Vegas babyyyy! We spent the day moseying around in our pajamas doing all of our favorite things (laughing, yapping, eating, loitering, exhibiting childlike behavior together in public places, etc)," she wrote.

"Having had the blessing of sharing so much of our lives with the public, whether it be through social media or competing at a high level, we decided that we wanted this moment to be an intimate one- comfortable, low pressure, and just as silly as we are," she added.

Erin also included some details about the church they got married at, writing:

"30 years ago, Beau’s parents were married at the exact same chapel, and I can only pray that we get to experience so many years of life and love by each others side. Didn’t need to be in Vegas to know how lucky I am, but it did make for the best day of my life. Max bet!!!"

Beau Bartlett made the NWCA All-Academic team in 2022, 2023 and 2024 and was part of Academic All-Big Ten in 2022, 2023 and 2024. The couple got engaged in August of 2023.

Beau Bartlett's growth with Penn State Wrestling

Beau Bartlett has been one of the finest Penn State wrestlers. From Freshman to senior year, Bartlett has shown immense growth and grit. His 2023 NCAA Division 1 Championship performance made him one of the top-seeded wrestlers at 141 lbs. Bartlett reflected upon what the sport of wrestling demands and shared:

"This sport is unforgiving—it demands more from you each day. You sure you want to wrestle? You will be challenged physically and mentally. You will not get much praise. You will be awake many early mornings and late nights. You will push your body to its absolute limit. You will live with discipline. You will sacrifice quality time with people you love. You will fuel your body with precision....."

Beau Bartlett continued his form in 2025, securing another Bronze medal finish at the 2025 NCAA Division 1 Championship. The Penn State senior wrestler also had a fifth-place finish at the Claw US Open Championship, where he fell to Jesse Mendez after his win over Carter Young.

