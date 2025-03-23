Penn State’s Beau Bartlett reflects on legacy he hopes to leave as he ends collegiate career at NCAA Championships

The American freestyle and folkstyle wrestler Beau Bartlett shared his thoughts after completing his last meet for the Penn State Nittany Lions team. The wrestling star won his final match, which was for third position.

Bartlett lost his semifinal match during the 2025 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships to Jesse Mendez. The Ohio State wrestler went on to win the NCAA title in the 141lb category. For the third-place finish, Bartlett defeated Pennsylvania's C.J. Composto, registering the 100th victory of his collegiate career.

During his post-match interview, Bartlett expressed his views on how he wants to be remembered as he is wrapping up his successful collegiate career with the Penn State Nittany Lions. While expressing his thoughts, he highlighted his adherence to integrity and self-improvement. He added:

“I think, ultimately, just my attitude, my character. Who I am on and off the mat. I just tried to be a good human, do my best and keep my community tight-knit. Be a good human.”

The native of Arizona received the All-American honors three times. He was the national finalist in 2024 and a three-time NCAA semifinalist. Beau Bartlett also participated in the 2021 U-20 World Junior Wrestling Championships and won a bronze medal in the 65 kg category.

Beau Bartlett shares his perspective on his post-event indulgences

Beau Bartlett at the NCAA WRESTLING: MAR 21 Division I Championships - Source: Getty

Beau Bartlett ended his 2025 NCAA Championship competition on a positive note by registering a win for the third position. During his interview with Nittany Sports Now, the notable wrestler discussed how he planned to treat himself after the gruelling season. He mentioned:

“All kinds of food kind of grosses me out right now. Maybe in a few hours, once I shower and everything, I'll get a nice cheeseburger or maybe some pizza. The whole season I was tracking calories, macros, heart rate monitors. The recovery I did so many things. I grew as a person and I learned a lot about that.” [0:18 onwards]

He continued:

“I thought I was going to give into all kinds of different cravings things I kept away from myself but like right now I don't. I just want to go practice my gut wrenches.”

Bartlett was named to the NWCA All-Academic Team and Academic All-Big Ten three times in 2022, 2023, and 2024. During his high school period, he had an overall record of 177-8 and was the prep national champion four times. In 2016, he also won the Walsh Ironman, an American high school folkstyle wrestling invitational tournament.

