"We're fierce competitors and both want to be the best in the world"- Josh Kerr opens up on relationship with Jakob Ingebrigtsen amidst controversy

Josh Kerr recently opened up about his relationship with arch-rival Jakob Ingebrigtsen ahead of the Prefontaine Classic in a pre-race Interview. Both the athletes spoke about competing against each other and pushing the limits of middle-distance running as a whole.

Josh Kerr and Jakob Ingebrigtsen have been going back and forth in the media this season after the former broke the indoor two-mile world record at the Millrose games earlier this year. Ingebrigtsen, who was then recovering from an injury, spoke to Norwegian media and said that he could beat Kerr "blindfolded' which stirred up a huge controversy in the track and field community.

The British athlete opened up when asked about his relationship with Jakob Ingebrigtsen and how has it changed since he defeated the Norwegian athlete at the World Championships in 2023

" I wouldn't say there is a kind of succession. So, I don't know if I can explain our relationship. But, we're fierce competitors and want to be the best in the world and that's not going to change regardless of comments or how the media spins things or how things are taken out of context. It is going to create some fantastic races," he said. (0.48)

Ingebrigtsen had a completely different take on the question and explained how it is a 'win-win' situation for the sport.

"If we take a step back and look at it, it's good for the sport. All of these things that cost people to create hype or just engagement or their attention that is definitely positive for the sport and all involved," said Ingebrigtsen.

Josh Kerr strikes back at Jakob Ingebrigtsen after " blindfolded' comments

Day 5 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Josh Kerr remained silent for a long time before he replied to Ingebrigtsen's comment about beating him blindfolded in a race. The British athlete spoke to Times UK about the same.

“I’m always going to speak my mind and I’m not going to let someone belittle my career with their comments. But I’m not going to combat that with my own comments. I’m going to combat that with results.

Moreover, Josh Kerr revealed that that is one of the main reasons that is pushing him to participate in the Prefontaine Classic.

"It’s another reason why I wanted to run Prefontaine to show where I’m at and set my stall out for the season. It’s going to be a fantastic race, it’s going to be fast and I’m ready to battle it out for the win."

The two rivals will make their first head-to-head appearance of the Olympic season in the Prefontaine Classic.