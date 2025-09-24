"We're each other's biggest competitors"- Nebraska Volleyball’s Olivia Mauch reveals dynamic with Laney Choboy for libero position

Nebraska Volleyball player Olivia Mauch opened up on her competition with Laney Choboy for the libero position in the current season. While Mauch is presently in her sophomore year, Choboy is currently a junior.

Ad

Mauch reflected on her competition with Choboy, sharing how they are each other’s biggest competitors, but they also are biggest supporters of each other as teammates. While highlighting the competition part, she acknowledged that they have a common goal, which is prioritizing the team’s needs.

In an interview with media ahead of their game against Michigan, Mauch spoke about her dynamic with her Nebraska Volleyball teammate, stating (1:20 onwards):

“Yeah, I mean I think competition is always good and we're each other's biggest competitors, but we're also each other's biggest cheerleaders. I think no matter who's in that position, we're both cheering for each other and um, we want what's best for the team and I think we're both we're both um, we'll do whatever is best for the team.”

Ad

Trending

Ad

In the same interview, Mauch discussed how she feels honored to represent Nebraska Volleyball and hopes that she could be a role model for young girls, regardless of whichever position she is in. Moreover, Olivia Mauch also talked about how she wants to become the teammate that others can rely on in high-pressure situations during a game to make a big play.

During her freshman season with the program, Mauch competed in 36 matches, averaging 1.61 digs per set, along with 21 ace serves and 13 set assists. In the NCAA Championships 2024 semifinal against Penn State, she recorded nine digs and one ace, despite the team’s loss in the Final Four.

Ad

Nebraska Volleyball’s Laney Choboy reflects on gratitude while representing the program during a game

Nebraska Volleyball's Laney Choboy at 2023 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

Laney Choboy reflected on her gratitude while representing Nebraska Volleyball during their game against Pittsburgh. She shared how trusting her preparation and practice allowed her to focus and truly absorb the experience, saying:

Ad

“I feel like especially in Pitt, I was taking in a lot of the game and just because we've never played in there before and passing or playing in general with the depth perception can be hard in big gyms. Going into that game and knowing that I was just going to trust what I had been practicing in practice all spring and in the summer and preseason, I just trusted that so that I could take in more of what was actually happening.”

She added that the presence of her family made the moment even more emotional as her parents rarely get to watch her games. Choboy also shared that she and her mother ended up crying as they celebrated her achievement in representing the program after overcoming many challenges along the way.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhiruchi Rout Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.



Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.



Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.



Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.



When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Know More