'We're not riding in emotional highs and lows of opponents' - Dani Busboom Kelly shares her thoughts on Nebraska Volleyball's mindset in 2025 season

Dani Busboom Kelly recently shared her thoughts about the opposition's mindset against her Nebraska Volleyball team, also known as the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Huskers are aiming for their fifteenth consecutive win in a row as they face the Washington Huskies tomorrow.In a conversation with the media ahead of the game against the Huskies, the head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers was asked how she perceived the opposition's mindset against her team. Kelly responded to the concerns as she explained,&quot;You know, our our team is pretty focused on our side of the court, and I think that's very very hard to do. Um, especially throughout the season is, we're not riding in the emotional highs and lows of our opponents or like writing what they're doing or getting frustrated about what the opponent's doing. For really being accountable with ourselves and I think that's been the thing that's made it easiest to take, stay consistent with our play.&quot; [21:50 onwards]In another conversation with Hurrdat Sports, Kelly revealed that though she is impressed by the team's current performance, she feels the Huskers have a long way to go in terms of the current season. The Nebraska Cornhuskers are aiming to end the eight-year-old NCAA title drought. The last time the Huskers won the NCAA Championships was in 2017.Dani Busboom Kelly opens up about the massive fanbase for Nebraska VolleyballDani Busboom Kelly talks about her admiration for the massive support by Nebraska Volleyball fans [Image Source : Getty]Dani Busboom Kelly previously shared her reaction to the massive support base generated worldwide by the Nebraska Volleyball team. In a conversation with Hail Varsity, the head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers revealed how the popularity of the Huskers is not just limited to regional borders.&quot;That was pretty crazy. So, I was not execting. Both places just felt like the many home games. You know Penn State obviously has a lot of fans but we had tons of fans there and they are like lining our bus when we are leaving which is really awesome and just makes you feel kind of like a rockstar and Rutgers almost felt more fun than being home because it's player like fans that never get to see us,&quot; Kelly said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDani Busboom Kelly re-joined the Nebraska Cornhuskers as the head coach in December 2024. She had replaced John Cook, who announced his retirement from the post after the 2024 NCAA Championships, where the Nebraska Cornhuskers were eliminated in the semifinals by eventual champions, the Penn State Nittany Lions.