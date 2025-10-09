  • home icon
  • 'We're not riding in emotional highs and lows of opponents' - Dani Busboom Kelly shares her thoughts on Nebraska Volleyball's mindset in 2025 season

By Animesh Pandey
Modified Oct 09, 2025 05:21 GMT
2024 Division I Women
Dani Busboom Kelly shares thoughts on other teams' mindset against Nebraska Volleyball [Image Source : Getty]

Dani Busboom Kelly recently shared her thoughts about the opposition's mindset against her Nebraska Volleyball team, also known as the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Huskers are aiming for their fifteenth consecutive win in a row as they face the Washington Huskies tomorrow.

In a conversation with the media ahead of the game against the Huskies, the head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers was asked how she perceived the opposition's mindset against her team. Kelly responded to the concerns as she explained,

"You know, our our team is pretty focused on our side of the court, and I think that's very very hard to do. Um, especially throughout the season is, we're not riding in the emotional highs and lows of our opponents or like writing what they're doing or getting frustrated about what the opponent's doing. For really being accountable with ourselves and I think that's been the thing that's made it easiest to take, stay consistent with our play." [21:50 onwards]
In another conversation with Hurrdat Sports, Kelly revealed that though she is impressed by the team's current performance, she feels the Huskers have a long way to go in terms of the current season. The Nebraska Cornhuskers are aiming to end the eight-year-old NCAA title drought. The last time the Huskers won the NCAA Championships was in 2017.

Dani Busboom Kelly opens up about the massive fanbase for Nebraska Volleyball

Dani Busboom Kelly talks about her admiration for the massive support by Nebraska Volleyball fans [Image Source : Getty]
Dani Busboom Kelly talks about her admiration for the massive support by Nebraska Volleyball fans [Image Source : Getty]

Dani Busboom Kelly previously shared her reaction to the massive support base generated worldwide by the Nebraska Volleyball team. In a conversation with Hail Varsity, the head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers revealed how the popularity of the Huskers is not just limited to regional borders.

"That was pretty crazy. So, I was not execting. Both places just felt like the many home games. You know Penn State obviously has a lot of fans but we had tons of fans there and they are like lining our bus when we are leaving which is really awesome and just makes you feel kind of like a rockstar and Rutgers almost felt more fun than being home because it's player like fans that never get to see us," Kelly said.
Dani Busboom Kelly re-joined the Nebraska Cornhuskers as the head coach in December 2024. She had replaced John Cook, who announced his retirement from the post after the 2024 NCAA Championships, where the Nebraska Cornhuskers were eliminated in the semifinals by eventual champions, the Penn State Nittany Lions.

About the author
Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

